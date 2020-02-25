GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), a Consumer Defensive Education & Training Services organization, saw its stock trade 45.42 common shares, an inflation when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.61M.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) stock is trading at $45.42, up 2.7 cents or +6.32% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $1.58B..

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is 4.61M compared to 2.52M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX).

Approximately 10.17% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) stock is indicating its 10.53% to 9.86% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

GSX is trading 432.47% off its 52 week low at $8.53 and 0.13% off its 52 week high of $45.36. Performance wise, GSX stock has recently shown investors 31.65% an inflation in a week, 38.77% an inflation in a month and 211.74% an inflation in the past quarter.

More importantly, GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) has shown a return of 107.78% since the 1st of this year.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Key Figures:

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $11.382B. GSX insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares.

On Jan-21-20 Goldman Initiated GSX as Buy at $45. On Feb-03-20 Citigroup Initiated GSX as Buy at $42 and on Feb-19-20 CLSA Downgrade GSX as Buy → Outperform.

There are currently 142.79M shares in the float and 238.87M shares outstanding. There are 10.17% shares short in GSXs float.

The industry rank for GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is 87 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 34% .

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Fundamental Data:

GSX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $397,306 to $2,114,855 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.61 and a profit of 86.19% next year.

The growth rate on GSX this year is 135.29 compared to an industry 3.50. GSXs next year’s growth rate is 65.00 compared to an industry 20.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.94 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.92. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 47.76 compared to an industry of 2.88

GSX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.40

About GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX):

GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China.