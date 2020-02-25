BP P.L.C. (BP), a Energy Oil & Gas Integrated organization, saw its stock trade 34.06 common shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 9.51M.

BP P.L.C. (BP) stock is changing hands at $34.06, down -1.3 cents or -3.68% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for BP P.L.C. (BP) is $276.85B. Gross Profit is $45.68B and the EBITDA is $32.33B.

BP P.L.C. (BP) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of BP P.L.C. (BP) is 9.51M compared to 8.17M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing, BP P.L.C. (BP) has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of BP P.L.C. (BP).

Approximately 0.10% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of BP P.L.C. (BP) stock is 0.76, indicating its 1.24% to 1.17% more volatile than the overall global market.

BP is trading -2.88% off its 52 week low at $35.07 and -24.94% off its 52 week high of $45.38. Performance wise, BP stock has recently shown investors -5.39% a slope in a week, -10.84% a slope in a month and -11.56% a slope in the past quarter.

Furthermore, BP P.L.C. (BP) has shown a return of -9.75% since the 1st of this year.

BP P.L.C. (BP) Key Statistics:

BP P.L.C. (BP) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $114.954B. BP insiders hold roughly 0.02% of the shares.

On Nov-26-19 Piper Jaffray Resumed BP as Overweight, On Jan-06-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade BP as Equal Weight → Overweight and on Jan-14-20 Berenberg Downgrade BP as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 3.35B shares in the float and 3.45B shares outstanding. There are 0.10% shares short in BPs float.

The industry rank for BP P.L.C. (BP) is 164 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 36% .

BP P.L.C. (BP) Fundamentals Statistics:

BP last 2 years revenues have increased from $278,397,000 to $282,965,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects BP P.L.C. (BP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.73 and a loss of -2.37% next year.

The growth rate on BP this year is -0.34 compared to an industry 15.20. BPs next year’s growth rate is -4.08 compared to an industry 0.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 28.83 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.74. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.15 compared to an industry of 1.04 and BPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.07 compared to an industry of 3.83.

BP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.94 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.76.

About BP P.L.C. (BP):

London-based BP is among the leading integrated energy players in the world. It was founded in 1909. The company invests largely in hydrocarbon projects around the globe and in alternative energy sources as well. Along with oil and gas properties, the company holds major stakes in several renewables like biofuels, biopower, wind energy and solar energy projects. Currently, the company reports mainly through four segments – Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft and Other Businesses and Corporate.Upstream: The upstream business of the British energy giant includes exploitation and production of oil and natural gas from prospective resources. It has exploration and production activities in the United States, the U.K., Angola, Azerbaijan, Canada, Egypt, the Russian Federation, and Trinidad and Tobago, as well as in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East.This segment also owns and manages crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation. In 2019, production was 2,637 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d), almost 4% higher than in 2018. The segment recorded profits of $11,158 million in 2019, accounting for 56% of total earnings. Downstream: The downstream operation comprises of refining of raw crude along with manufacturing petrochemical products. In 2019, the company sold total refined products of 5,995 thousand barrels per day (Mbbl/d), up from 5,930 Mb/d in 2018.The unit contributed $6,419 million to profits during the 2019, accounting for 32% to total earnings. Rosneft: In this segment, BP announces the results from its 20% stake held in Rosneft, a major Russian energy company. During 2019, the integrated company recoded profits of $2,419 million at this segment, accounting for 12% of total earnings.