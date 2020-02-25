Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream business, saw its stock exchange 4.5900 shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.27M.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) stock is trading at $4.5900, down -0.17 cents or -3.57% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is $849.6M. Gross Profit is $653.78M and the EBITDA is $530.33M.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is 9.27M compared to 7.12M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has a 50-day moving average of $5.8550 and a 200-day moving average of $6.4702. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM).

Approximately 17.20% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) stock is indicating its 7.13% to 7.05% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

AM is trading 7.75% off its 52 week low at $4.26 and -68.34% off its 52 week high of $14.50. Performance wise, AM stock has recently shown investors 4.08% a spike in a week, -29.60% a cutback in a month and -4.37% a cutback in the past quarter.

More importantly, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has shown a return of -39.53% since the beginning of the year.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Key Research:

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.222B. AM insiders hold roughly 0.17% of the shares.

On Oct-03-19 JP Morgan Resumed AM as Neutral, On Nov-07-19 Wells Fargo Downgrade AM as Outperform → Market Perform and on Feb-24-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade AM as Equal Weight → Underweight at $5.

There are currently 285.27M shares in the float and 513.57M shares outstanding. There are 17.20% shares short in AMs float.

The industry rank for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is 87 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Fundamental Data:

AM last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $849,598 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.22 and a profit of 15.64% next year.

The growth rate on AM this year is 62.50 compared to an industry -23.60. AMs next year’s growth rate is 10.99 compared to an industry -3.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.28 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.00. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.74 compared to an industry of 0.90 and AMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.27 compared to an industry of 4.16.

AM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.91 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.18.

About Antero Midstream Corporation (AM):

Based in Denver, CO, Antero Midstream Corporation is a leading provider of integrated and customized midstream services. In the gas-rich Marcellus and Utica Shale plays, the company operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants.Antero Midstream has more than 370 miles of low and high pressure gathering pipelines. It has compression capacity of more than 2.7 Bcf/d. Delving deeper, we note that the volumes of natural gas produced by Antero Resources Corporation utilize the gathering pipelines and compression stations of Antero Midstream. For these services, Antero Midstream generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts.Through a joint venture with MPLX LP, Antero Midstream provides services related to processing and fractionation for the produced natural gas by Antero Resources. The joint venture has 40,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids fractionation capacity. The fractionation assets are primarily located in West Virginia and Ohio. Moreover, the joint venture has 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (Bcf/d) of processing capacity.Antero Clearwater Facility, the world’s largest wastewater treatment facility, is owned by Antero Midstream. This enables the company to provide services related to fresh water and wastewater treatment to upstream energy player — Antero Resources Corporation. The service also provides stable fee-based revenues to Antero Midstream for a long term.During fourth-quarter 2019, compression volumes were recorded at 222,050 million cubic feet (MMcf), up 9% from the year-ago level. Fresh water delivery volumes came in at 13,602 thousand barrels (MBbls), up from the prior-year level of 12,514 MBbls.Notably, on Mar 12, 2019, through restructurings, Antero Midstream GP was transformed into a corporation with the new name — Antero Midstream Corporation.