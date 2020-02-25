Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL), a Technology Semiconductors business, saw its stock trade 22.96 common shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.69M.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) stock traded at $22.96, down -1.47 cents or -6.02% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is $2.73B. Gross Profit is $1.46B and the EBITDA is $166.64M.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is 7.69M compared to 9.57M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL).

Approximately 4.99% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) stock is 1.26, indicating its 2.79% to 3.09% more volatile than the overall global market.

MRVL is trading 26.99% off its 52 week low at $18.08 and -20.43% off its 52 week high of $28.85. Performance wise, MRVL stock has recently shown investors -8.60% a drop in a week, -18.06% a drop in a month and -13.00% a drop in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has shown a return of -13.55% since the beginning of the year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Key Statistics:

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $15.399B. MRVL insiders hold roughly 0.93% of the shares.

On Nov-04-19 Wells Fargo Upgrade MRVL as Market Perform → Outperform at $25 → $32. On Dec-04-19 BMO Capital Markets Downgrade MRVL as Outperform → Market Perform and on Feb-07-20 Cowen Downgrade MRVL as Outperform → Underperform at $18.

There are currently 664.46M shares in the float and 689.92M shares outstanding. There are 4.99% shares short in MRVLs float.

The industry rank for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is 64 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Key Fundamentals:

MRVL last 2 years revenues have decreased from $2,865,791 to $2,726,289 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.16 and a profit of 42.57% next year.

The growth rate on MRVL this year is -45.38 compared to an industry 0.00. MRVLs next year’s growth rate is 43.08 compared to an industry 22.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 10.72 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.15 compared to an industry of 2.30 and MRVLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.23 compared to an industry of 15.14.

MRVL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.65 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.16.

About Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):

California-based Marvell Technology is a fabless designer, developer and marketer of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. The company operates in Bermuda, China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.Marvell specializes in highly integrated System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and System-in-a-Package (SiP) devices based primarily on ARM designs and sells to both enterprise and consumer customers. It has a significant number of patents in design, software and reference platforms to its credit.The product line includes application processors, controllers, switches, communications and networking processors and technologies, as well as other SoCs for printers and smart home products. They serve two broad end markets — storage and networking. To accomodate the product line of Cavium, the company started to operate under only two core businesses, Storage and Networking, third quarter of fiscal 2019 onwards. In fiscal 2019, revenues from storage made up 48% of total revenue and networking, 46%. The remaining 6% of revenues came from Others (Printing Solutions Application Processors, Communication Processors, and others).In fiscal 2019, the company generated 42% of revenues from China, 22% from Others, 13% from Malaysia, 8% from Philippines, 6% from Thailand and the remaining 9% from United States.End Customers such as Western Digital, Toshiba, Seagate and Wintech accounted for approximately 12%, 11%, 10% and less than 10%, respectively of Marvell’s consolidated fiscal 2019 revenues.In the semiconductor market, Texas Instruments Inc. and STMicroelectronics NV are Marvell’s main competitor. Broadcom Corporation and QUALCOMM continue to be its other rivals.