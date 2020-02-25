eBay Inc. (EBAY), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail organization, saw its stock exchange 37.26 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 13.08M.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) stock traded at $37.26, down -0.94 cents or -2.46% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is $10.8B. Gross Profit is $8.29B and the EBITDA is $3.08B.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 13.08M compared to 10.55M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing, eBay Inc. (EBAY) has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of eBay Inc. (EBAY).

Approximately 3.92% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of eBay Inc. (EBAY) stock is 1.39, indicating its 2.55% to 3.19% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, EBAY’s short term support levels are around $38.91, $38.91 and $38.91 on the downside. EBAYs short term resistance levels are $38.91, $38.91 and $38.91 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EBAY has short term rating of Neutral (0.23), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.10) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.15) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.16).

EBAY is trading 11.12% off its 52 week low at $33.53 and -11.29% off its 52 week high of $42.00. Performance wise, EBAY stock has recently shown investors -2.31% a reduction in a week, 4.63% a pop in a month and 6.88% a pop in the past quarter.

Furthermore, eBay Inc. (EBAY) has shown a return of 3.18% since the 1st of this year.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Key Evaluation:

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $29.662B. EBAY insiders hold roughly 4.50% of the shares.

On Jan-09-20 Jefferies Downgrade EBAY as Hold → Underperform at $31. On Jan-17-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade EBAY as Equal Weight → Underweight at $45 → $32 and on Jan-29-20 Canaccord Genuity Reiterated EBAY as Hold at $40 → $38.

There are currently 759.68M shares in the float and 785.45M shares outstanding. There are 3.92% shares short in EBAYs float.

The industry rank for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 103 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 40% .

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Fundamental Evaluation:

EBAY last 2 years revenues have increased from $10,800,000 to $10,856,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects eBay Inc. (EBAY) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.74 and a profit of 9.90% next year.

The growth rate on EBAY this year is 8.48 compared to an industry 7.40. EBAYs next year’s growth rate is 9.12 compared to an industry 21.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.56 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.57. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 10.34 compared to an industry of 4.79 and EBAYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 11.16 compared to an industry of 18.44.

EBAY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.07 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.74.

About eBay Inc. (EBAY):

Currently, San Jose, CA-based eBay Inc. is one of the largest online retailers in the world. The company started humbly as an online auctioning platform, bringing together small sellers and buyers. It floated its IPO in 1998. eBay has undergone a sea change since then, with the number of buyers and sellers increasing exponentially.Management has sold the enterprise business and classified it as discontinued operations. The company has reduced core marketplaces operations, post the Enterprise divestment and PayPal spin-off. The company’s platforms now include Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds.Its Marketplace platform attracts and retains sellers and brands that bring differentiated inventory to eBay, and provide consumers with everyday items as well as unique goods.StubHub connects people through inspiring live experiences. Its aim is to extend StubHub’s reach by focusing on supply expansion and broadening StubHub’s international footprint to provide consumers a global major events catalog.eBay Classifieds are designed to help people in free listingof products and services.eBay delivered revenues of $10.8 billion in 2019.The company sells under both the fixed-price and auction-style formats. Under the auction-style system, the seller fixes the minimum price, but sells to the highest bidder.The fixed-price format, as the name implies, offers no room for negotiation.Since eBay is an online marketplace, almost any retailer — traditional, online or shopping networks operating in consumer-to-consumer, business-to-business, or business-to-consumer formats — may be considered a competitor. Amazon may be considered its closest competitor.