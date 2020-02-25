Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), a Consumer Cyclical Travel Services corporation, saw its stock trade 37.76 common shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.93M.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) stock is changing hands at $37.76, down -3.93 cents or -9.43% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is $20.82B. Gross Profit is $7.92B and the EBITDA is $5.44B.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is 7.93M compared to 5.6M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL).

Approximately 4.94% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) stock is 1.16, indicating its 2.27% to 2.81% more volatile than the overall market.

CCL is trading -5.41% off its 52 week low at $39.92 and -35.89% off its 52 week high of $58.90. Performance wise, CCL stock has recently shown investors -11.36% a reduction in a week, -23.64% a reduction in a month and -13.53% a reduction in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has shown a return of -25.71% since the beginning of the year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Key Data:

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $26.816B. CCL insiders hold roughly 17.28% of the shares.

On Oct-07-19 HSBC Securities Downgrade CCL as Buy → Hold, On Nov-21-19 SunTrust Downgrade CCL as Buy → Hold and on Dec-23-19 Standpoint Research Upgrade CCL as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 436.35M shares in the float and 686.73M shares outstanding. There are 4.94% shares short in CCLs float.

The industry rank for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is 156 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 39% .

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Fundamental Research:

CCL last 2 years revenues have increased from $18,881,000 to $20,825,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.44 and a profit of 9.52% next year.

The growth rate on CCL this year is 1.14 compared to an industry 1.30. CCLs next year’s growth rate is 8.99 compared to an industry 21.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 36.92 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.75. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.78 compared to an industry of 1.71 and CCLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.83 compared to an industry of 7.95.

CCL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.45 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.46.

About Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL):

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Miami, FL, Carnival Corporation operates as a cruise and vacation company. As a single economic entity, Carnival Corporation & Carnival plc forms the largest cruise operator in the world. Carnival is the world’s leading leisure travel firm and carries nearly half of the global cruise guests. The company has operations on North America, Australia, Europe and Asia.The company’s cruise brand includes Carnival, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard. As of Nov 30, 2018, the company had a total of 21 cruise ships planned to be delivered through 2025.Carnival has four reportable segments, namely, (1) North America 65% of total 2018 revenues) (2) Europe, Australia & Asia (“EAA”) (33% of total 2018 revenues) (3) Cruise Support (1% of total 2018 revenues) and (4) Tour and Other (1% of total 2018 revenues).Carnival Cruise Line is one of the most recognizable brands in the cruise industry and carried 12.4 million guests in 2018.