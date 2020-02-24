Youdao, Inc. (DAO), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information corporation, saw its stock trade 25.42 common shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 410.78k.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) stock is quoted at $25.42, up 1.58 cents or +6.63% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $216.47M..

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is 410.78k compared to 163.96k over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Currently, Youdao, Inc. (DAO) has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Youdao, Inc. (DAO).

Approximately 4.06% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Youdao, Inc. (DAO) stock is indicating its 9.51% to 8.43% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, DAO’s short term support levels are around $133.96, $133.96 and $133.96 on the downside. DAOs short term resistance level is $133.96 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DAO has short term rating of Bullish (0.29), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.45) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.41).

DAO is trading 108.49% off its 52 week low at $12.01 and -15.12% off its 52 week high of $29.50. Performance wise, DAO stock has recently shown investors 3.16% a greater amount in a week, 48.44% a greater amount in a month and 73.38% a greater amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Youdao, Inc. (DAO) has shown a return of 69.32% since the first of the year.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) Key Evaluation:

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.841B. DAO insiders hold roughly 5.19% of the shares.

On Dec-13-19 Credit Suisse Initiated DAO as Outperform at $18.80.

There are currently 5.60M shares in the float and 117.44M shares outstanding. There are 4.06% shares short in DAOs float.

The industry rank for Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is 91 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 36% .

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) Fundamental Evaluation:

DAO last 2 years revenues have decreased from $731,598 to $1,124,542 showing a downtrend.

and a profit of 0.70% next year.

DAOs next year’s growth rate is 4.55 compared to an industry 21.10.

.

DAO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.88

About Youdao, Inc. (DAO):

Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China.