Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail business, saw its stock exchange 33.43 common shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.44M.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) stock is quoted at $33.43, down -1.14 cents or -3.30% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Gross Profit is $10.21B..

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is 6.44M compared to 5.7M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD).

Approximately 7.46% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) stock is indicating its 3.35% to 3.83% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, PDD’s short term support levels are around $277.08, $277.08 and $277.08 on the downside. PDDs short term resistance levels are $277.08, $277.08 and $277.08 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PDD has short term rating of Bearish (-0.32), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.31) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.26) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.30).

PDD is trading 81.12% off its 52 week low at $18.46 and -26.11% off its 52 week high of $45.25. Performance wise, PDD stock has recently shown investors -7.62% a lower demand in a week, -11.04% a lower demand in a month and -15.10% a lower demand in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has shown a return of -8.59% since the first of the year.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Key Statistics:

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $38.858B. PDD insiders hold roughly 1.34% of the shares.

On Nov-22-19 Macquarie Initiated PDD as Outperform, On Jan-06-20 Credit Suisse Upgrade PDD as Neutral → Outperform at $47.50 and on Feb-04-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade PDD as Outperform → Neutral at $40.80.

There are currently 354.34M shares in the float and 1.22B shares outstanding. There are 7.46% shares short in PDDs float.

The industry rank for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is 105 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 41% .

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Key Fundamentals:

PDD last 2 years revenues have increased from $13,119,990 to $25,003,082 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.21 and a profit of 130.20% next year.

The growth rate on PDD this year is -33.82 compared to an industry 6.60. PDDs next year’s growth rate is 81.32 compared to an industry 18.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.17 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.69. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 10.60 compared to an industry of 5.35

PDD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.91 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.26.

About Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD):

Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.