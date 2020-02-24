United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 115.14 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 362.14k.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) stock is quoted at $115.14, up 8.18 cents or +7.65% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is $1.52B. Gross Profit is $1.43B and the EBITDA is $-64.4M.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is 362.14k compared to 418.82k over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has a 50-day moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR).

Approximately 4.91% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) stock is 1.00, indicating its 2.05% to 3.24% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, UTHR’s short term support levels are around $122.22, $122.22 and $122.22 on the downside. UTHRs short term resistance level is $122.22 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, UTHR has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.50), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.50) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.18) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39).

UTHR is trading 55.52% off its 52 week low at $74.31 and -10.37% off its 52 week high of $128.94. Performance wise, UTHR stock has recently shown investors 2.86% a pop in a week, 15.71% a pop in a month and 15.61% a pop in the past quarter.

More importantly, United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has shown a return of 21.44% since the 1st of this year.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Key Data:

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.051B. UTHR insiders hold roughly 1.77% of the shares.

On Aug-01-19 Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrade UTHR as Neutral → Buy at $103 → $106. On Dec-03-19 BofA/Merrill Initiated UTHR as Underperform and on Jan-31-20 JP Morgan Upgrade UTHR as Neutral → Overweight at $120.

There are currently 43.11M shares in the float and 44.07M shares outstanding. There are 4.91% shares short in UTHRs float.

The industry rank for United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is 89 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 35% .

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Fundamental Details:

UTHR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,627,800 to $1,519,100 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.65 and a profit of 1103.10% next year.

The growth rate on UTHR this year is -105.99 compared to an industry 12.30. UTHRs next year’s growth rate is 1,256.52 compared to an industry 13.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 61.86 and cash per share (mrq) is 35.63. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.73 compared to an industry of 3.04 and UTHRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.46 compared to an industry of 11.79.

UTHR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.92 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.47.

About United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR):

Silver Spring, MD-based United Therapeutics Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The company markets four medicines in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin, an injectable formulation of treprostinil, Orenitram, an oral version of treprostinil, Tyvaso, an inhaled version of treprostinil, and Adcirca (tadalafil; also sold by Eli Lilly as Cialis for erectile dysfunction) tablets. Remodulin is approved for both subcutaneous (SC) and intravenous (IV) use.The company licensed certain exclusive rights to Adcirca from Lilly in November 2008. The company paid upfront fees of $150 million to Lilly for the exclusive rights to commercialize Adcirca for the treatment of PAH in the United States.In 2015, the company gained approval for Unituxin for the treatment of pediatric patients with high-risk neuroblastoma. The antibody has been developed under an agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH).In August, United Therapeutics acquired SteadyMed, adding its drug device pipeline product Trevyent for PAH to its portfolio. In January 2019, United Therapeutics acquired the worldwide rights to manufacture and develop/commercialize Arena Pharmaceuticals’ oral, potent, once-daily IP receptor agonist, ralinepag. Ralinepag is being developed in late-stage studies for PAH.The company reported total revenues of $1.63 billion in 2018, down 5.7%. Around 75% of its revenues in 2018 were derived from Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram.