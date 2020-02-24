Rogers Corporation (ROG), a Technology Electronic Components organization, saw its stock exchange 113.75 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 192.78k.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) stock is quoted at $113.75, up 3.57 cents or +3.24% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Rogers Corporation (ROG) is $927.43M. Gross Profit is $310.78M and the EBITDA is $180.11M.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Rogers Corporation (ROG) is 192.78k compared to 122.89k over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Right now, Rogers Corporation (ROG) has a 50-day moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Rogers Corporation (ROG).

Approximately 3.65% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Rogers Corporation (ROG) stock is 2.04, indicating its 3.78% to 3.24% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, ROGs short term resistance levels are $157.33, $157.33 and $157.33 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ROG has short term rating of Bearish (-0.39), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.15) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.25).

ROG is trading 6.69% off its 52 week low at $106.01 and -45.21% off its 52 week high of $206.43. Performance wise, ROG stock has recently shown investors -4.37% a cutback in a week, -16.12% a cutback in a month and -14.63% a cutback in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Rogers Corporation (ROG) has shown a return of -11.67% since the beginning of the year.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Key Details:

Rogers Corporation (ROG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.068B. ROG insiders hold roughly 1.10% of the shares.

On Sep-18-18 B. Riley FBR Reiterated ROG as Buy at $150 → $180. On Feb-21-19 B. Riley FBR Reiterated ROG as Buy at $155 → $160 and on May-31-19 Stifel Initiated ROG as Buy.

There are currently 18.33M shares in the float and 18.67M shares outstanding. There are 3.65% shares short in ROGs float.

The industry rank for Rogers Corporation (ROG) is 152 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 40% .

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Fundamental Figures:

ROG last 2 years revenues have increased from $898,260 to $927,434 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Rogers Corporation (ROG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.99 and a profit of 33.27% next year.

The growth rate on ROG this year is -3.42 compared to an industry -11.40. ROGs next year’s growth rate is 24.45 compared to an industry 22.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 49.22 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.54. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.24 compared to an industry of 1.96 and ROGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.83 compared to an industry of 13.16.

ROG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.93 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.11.

About Rogers Corporation (ROG):

Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.