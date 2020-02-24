Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT), a Financial Services Capital Markets corporation, saw its stock exchange 18.92 common shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 789.94k.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) stock is trading at $18.92, up 0.63 cents or +3.44% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) is $1.21B. Gross Profit is $496.54M..

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) is 789.94k compared to 1.05M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT).

Approximately 11.11% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) stock is -0.52, indicating its 2.55% to 3.27% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, VIRT’s short term support levels are around $18.56, $18.56 and $18.56 on the downside. VIRTs short term resistance level is $18.56 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VIRT has short term rating of Bullish (0.35), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.19).

VIRT is trading 26.44% off its 52 week low at $14.94 and -26.84% off its 52 week high of $25.82. Performance wise, VIRT stock has recently shown investors 2.87% an increase in a week, 19.62% an increase in a month and 9.98% an increase in the past quarter.

More importantly, Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) has shown a return of 14.38% since the first of the year.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Key Details:

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.609B. VIRT insiders hold roughly 1.16% of the shares.

On Sep-03-19 JP Morgan Resumed VIRT as Overweight at $23. On Nov-08-19 UBS Downgrade VIRT as Buy → Neutral at $21 → $17 and on Jan-06-20 Goldman Downgrade VIRT as Buy → Neutral at $15.50.

There are currently 116.39M shares in the float and 185.83M shares outstanding. There are 11.11% shares short in VIRTs float.

The industry rank for Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) is 185 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 27% .

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Fundamentals Statistics:

VIRT last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,878,718 to $1,530,082 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.39 and a profit of 14.50% next year.

The growth rate on VIRT this year is 51.04 compared to an industry 0.30. VIRTs next year’s growth rate is 11.72 compared to an industry 19.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 8.24 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.01. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.69 compared to an industry of 1.18 and VIRTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.18 compared to an industry of 9.79.

VIRT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.45 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.37.

About Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT):

Virtu Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. is headquartered in New York.