Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), a Industrials Airlines business, saw its stock exchange 53.69 shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.09M.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) stock is trading at $53.69, down -4.18 cents or -7.23% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is $47.01B. Gross Profit is $12.98B and the EBITDA is $8.91B.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is 5.09M compared to 6.1M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has a 50-day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL).

Approximately 3.59% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) stock is 1.19, indicating its 1.56% to 2.13% more volatile than the overall global market.

Based on technical analysis, DAL has short term rating of Neutral (-0.11), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.21) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.18).

DAL is trading 11.19% off its 52 week low at $48.22 and -15.49% off its 52 week high of $63.44. Performance wise, DAL stock has recently shown investors -2.13% a reduction in a week, -2.97% a reduction in a month and 1.40% a rise in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has shown a return of -1.04% since the 1st of this year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Key Data:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $34.363B. DAL insiders hold roughly 50.04% of the shares.

On Dec-18-19 Deutsche Bank Upgrade DAL as Hold → Buy at $61 → $70. On Jan-13-20 Wolfe Research Downgrade DAL as Outperform → Peer Perform and on Jan-21-20 Argus Upgrade DAL as Hold → Buy at $76.

There are currently 637.62M shares in the float and 645.74M shares outstanding. There are 3.59% shares short in DALs float.

The industry rank for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is 41 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 16% .

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Fundamentals Statistics:

DAL last 2 years revenues have increased from $44,438,000 to $47,007,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.08 and a profit of 7.59% next year.

The growth rate on DAL this year is 0.00 compared to an industry 5.30. DALs next year’s growth rate is 7.52 compared to an industry 16.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 23.92 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.41 compared to an industry of 1.22 and DALs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.09 compared to an industry of 5.14.

DAL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.31 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.06.

About Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL):

Delta Air Lines, founded in 1924, is a leading provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world. The carrier is based in Atlanta, GA.Delta offers service to more than 300 destinations across 50 countries across the globe. It operates a fleet of more than 700 aircraft and serves nearly 200 million customers annually.The company’s route network is centered on the hub system that it operates at airports in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Detroit, Memphis, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York – John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Salt Lake City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Amsterdam and Tokyo-Narita.The hub operations include flights and the network is supported by a fleet of aircraft, which is varied in terms of size and capabilities.Delta offers more than 5,000 departures per day apart from 15,000 affiliated departures. Also, through its partnerships with the likes of Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, China Eastern, GOL Linhas, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia and WestJet, Delta aims to improve the travel experience of its passengers and widen its network.Delta’s operating revenues increased 8% to $47 billion in 2019, bulk of which of which was accounted for by its airline segment. Balance came from the refinery segment, which operates for the benefit of the airline division by providing jet fuel to the latter from its own production and agreements with third parties.With demand for air travel remaining strong, passenger revenues accounted for the bulk (89.5%) of the top line in 2019. Cargo revenues accounted for 1.6% while the remaining came from other sources.Passenger revenues come from three sources — ticket sales, loyalty travel awards and travel-related services. In 2019, 87.2% of passenger revenues came from ticket sales. Loyalty travel awards and travel-related services accounted for the balance.Geographically, passenger revenues emanate from operations domestically, in the Atlantic, Latin America and Pacific region.The company’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.