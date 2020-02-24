Dropbox, Inc. (DBX), a Technology Software—Infrastructure business, saw its stock exchange 21.78 shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 15.07M.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) stock is trading at $21.78, down -0.67 cents or -2.96% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is $1.66B. Gross Profit is $1.25B and the EBITDA is $94M.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is 15.07M compared to 5.04M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Currently, Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Dropbox, Inc. (DBX).

Approximately – of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) stock is indicating its 3.58% to 3.10% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, DBX’s short term support levels are around $28.50, $28.50 and $28.50 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, DBX has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.58), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.36) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.44).

DBX is trading 36.29% off its 52 week low at $16.08 and -16.35% off its 52 week high of $26.20. Performance wise, DBX stock has recently shown investors 20.63% an inflation in a week, 28.07% an inflation in a month and 17.97% an inflation in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) has shown a return of 25.35% since the beginning of the year.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) Key Evaluation:

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $9.048B. DBX insiders hold roughly 2.55% of the shares.

On Sep-26-19 RBC Capital Mkts Resumed DBX as Outperform at $32 → $30. On Oct-22-19 Nomura Upgrade DBX as Neutral → Buy at $24 → $25 and on Jan-10-20 Jefferies Downgrade DBX as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 247.34M shares in the float and 346.23M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in DBXs float.

The industry rank for Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is 109 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 43% .

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) Fundamentals Statistics:

DBX last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,391,700 to $1,661,300 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.13 and a profit of 22.93% next year.

The growth rate on DBX this year is 14.00 compared to an industry 2.70. DBXs next year’s growth rate is 14.04 compared to an industry 22.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 1.84 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.98. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 12.23 compared to an industry of 2.96

DBX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.57 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.12.

About Dropbox, Inc. (DBX):

Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.