Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), a Consumer Cyclical Leisure organization, saw its stock trade 26.83 common shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.7M.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) stock is trading at $26.83, up 1.34 cents or +5.24% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is $1.23B. Gross Profit is $383.5M and the EBITDA is $-181.5M.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is 3.7M compared to 5.38M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON).

Approximately 80.62% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) stock is indicating its 4.60% to 5.28% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, PTON’s short term support levels are around $37.40, $37.40 and $37.40 on the downside. PTONs short term resistance levels are $37.40, $37.40 and $37.40 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PTON has short term rating of Bearish (-0.27), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.02) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.18).

PTON is trading 28.47% off its 52 week low at $20.46 and -29.00% off its 52 week high of $37.02. Performance wise, PTON stock has recently shown investors -11.65% a reduction in a week, -16.92% a reduction in a month and -12.82% a reduction in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) has shown a return of -10.25% since the beginning of the year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Key Research:

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.529B. PTON insiders hold roughly 0.09% of the shares.

On Feb-03-20 BMO Capital Markets Initiated PTON as Market Perform, On Feb-04-20 BMO Capital Markets Initiated PTON as Market Perform and on Feb-06-20 Canaccord Genuity Reiterated PTON as Buy at $37 → $40.

There are currently 43.81M shares in the float and 297.07M shares outstanding. There are 80.62% shares short in PTONs float.

The industry rank for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is 21 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 8% .

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Fundamental Research:

PTON last 2 years revenues have decreased from $915,000 to $1,234,300 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.19 and a profit of 7.60% next year.

PTONs next year’s growth rate is -3.03 compared to an industry 12.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 5.52 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.01. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.63 compared to an industry of 2.39

PTON fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.99 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.19.

About Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON):

Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers.