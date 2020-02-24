Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), a Basic Materials Gold business, saw its stock exchange 4.3150 shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 10.85M.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) stock is quoted at $4.3150, up 0.185 cents or +4.48% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $6.24B..

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is 10.85M compared to 6.24M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has a 50-day moving average of $3.4364 and a 200-day moving average of $3.2836. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY).

Approximately 1.20% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) stock is -0.99, indicating its 6.12% to 4.83% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, HMY’s short term support levels are around $3.90, $3.90 and $3.90 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, HMY has short term rating of Neutral (0.09), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.37) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28).

HMY is trading 173.25% off its 52 week low at $1.57 and 3.13% off its 52 week high of $4.16. Performance wise, HMY stock has recently shown investors 34.53% an inflation in a week, 15.36% an inflation in a month and 22.92% an inflation in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has shown a return of 13.77% since the first of the year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Key Details:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.317B. HMY insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares.

On Oct-20-17 BofA/Merrill Downgrade HMY as Buy → Neutral, On Aug-28-18 Macquarie Downgrade HMY as Neutral → Underperform and on Feb-21-19 JP Morgan Upgrade HMY as Underweight → Overweight.

There are currently 432.95M shares in the float and 485.67M shares outstanding. There are 1.20% shares short in HMYs float.

The industry rank for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is 46 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 18% .

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Fundamental Details:

HMY last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,896,838 to $1,977,838 showing an uptrend.

and a profit of 56.58% next year.

The growth rate on HMY this year is 171.43 compared to an industry 22.40. HMYs next year’s growth rate is 57.89 compared to an industry 11.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.94 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.17. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.38 compared to an industry of 1.93 and HMYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.10 compared to an industry of 9.59.

HMY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.38

About Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY):

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is based in Randfontein, South Africa. The company conducts underground and surface gold mining. It is also engaged in related activities such as exploration, processing, smelting and refining. Harmony is the third largest producer of gold in South Africa and the eleventh largest gold producer in the world.The company’s mining operations are principally concentrated in South Africa. The company has nine underground operations located in the Witwatersrand Basin. Additionally, Harmony has an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt along with several surface sources treatment operations. The Hidden Valley, which is located in Papua New Guinea, is an open-pit silver and gold mine.Also, many of these mines are located in the Free State Province such as Welcom, Virginia, Tshepong and Bambanani, along with the Evander gold mine in Mpumalanga province, the Elandskraal mine at the West Rand goldfields in Gauteng province, and Kalgold operations in the North West province.The company has discontinued its mining operations at Mt. Magnet and South Kalgoorlie in Western Australia as a strategic move. Harmony recorded sales of $1.9 billion in fiscal 2019 (ended Jun 30, 2019).Exploration ProjectsDomestic Projects: In South Africa, Harmony operates a total of nine underground operations, one open pit operation and several surface operations including an open cast mine, and nine processing plants, which are located in all of the currently known goldfields in the Witwatersrand basin of South Africa as well as the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt. International Projects: In Papua New Guinea (PNG), Harmony has full ownership of Hidden Valley, an open-cast gold and silver project that began production in June 2009, and 50% ownership of the Wafi-Golpu project. Harmony’s exploration portfolio focuses principally on highly prospective areas in PNG and the Wafi-Golpu project in particular. Harmony expects that if Wafi-Golpu is developed, it will shift the company’s geographical mix from more than 90% South African production to 75% domestic output and 25% offshore.