Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE), a Industrials Aerospace & Defense organization, saw its stock exchange 31.82 common shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 83.07M.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) stock traded at $31.82, down -2.05 cents or -6.05% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is $4.54M. Gross Profit is $1.65M and the EBITDA is $-178.8M.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is 83.07M compared to 14.24M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE).

Approximately 9.43% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) stock is indicating its 24.27% to 12.93% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, SPCE’s short term support levels are around $19.00, $19.00 and $19.00 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, SPCE has short term rating of Bullish (0.43), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.79) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.50) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.57).

SPCE is trading 361.88% off its 52 week low at $6.90 and -24.99% off its 52 week high of $42.49. Performance wise, SPCE stock has recently shown investors 43.15% a rise in a week, 71.75% a rise in a month and 260.70% a rise in the past quarter.

More importantly, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) has shown a return of 193.25% since the beginning of the year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Key Figures:

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.237B. SPCE insiders hold roughly 72.54% of the shares.

On Nov-05-19 Vertical Research Initiated SPCE as Buy at $20. On Nov-21-19 Credit Suisse Initiated SPCE as Outperform at $12.43 and on Dec-09-19 Morgan Stanley Initiated SPCE as Overweight.

There are currently 166.79M shares in the float and 215.13M shares outstanding. There are 9.43% shares short in SPCEs float.

The industry rank for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is 170 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Fundamental Figures:

SPCE last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.20 and a profit of 53.70% next year.

SPCEs next year’s growth rate is 87.50 compared to an industry 6.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 31.74 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.00. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 140.49 compared to an industry of 4.55 and SPCEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 266.42 compared to an industry of 17.15.

SPCE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.88

About Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE):

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK.