EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream organization, saw its stock exchange 4.3050 shares, a greater amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.29M.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) stock is trading at $4.3050, down -0.105 cents or -2.38% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) is $6.91B. Gross Profit is $1.69B and the EBITDA is $1.07B.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) is 4.29M compared to 5.34M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing, EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) has a 50-day moving average of $5.2179 and a 200-day moving average of $6.3915. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC).

Approximately 6.74% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) stock is 1.92, indicating its 6.02% to 5.02% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, ENLCs short term resistance levels are $7.00, $7.00 and $7.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ENLC has short term rating of Bearish (-0.31), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.40) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.34).

ENLC is trading 0.70% off its 52 week low at $4.30 and -66.98% off its 52 week high of $13.10. Performance wise, ENLC stock has recently shown investors -3.08% a drop in a week, -18.33% a drop in a month and -5.97% a drop in the past quarter.

On the flip side, EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) has shown a return of -28.06% since the beginning of the year.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Key Data:

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.099B. ENLC insiders hold roughly 1.07% of the shares.

On Oct-08-19 UBS Downgrade ENLC as Buy → Neutral at $10 → $7. On Dec-05-19 Robert W. Baird Upgrade ENLC as Neutral → Outperform and on Jan-07-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade ENLC as Equal Weight → Underweight at $5.

There are currently 256.68M shares in the float and 502.00M shares outstanding. There are 6.74% shares short in ENLCs float.

The industry rank for EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) is 189 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 26% .

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Fundamental Details:

ENLC last 2 years revenues have decreased from $7,693,800 to $6,914,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.04 and a profit of 150.00% next year.

The growth rate on ENLC this year is -428.57 compared to an industry 10.60. ENLCs next year’s growth rate is 156.76 compared to an industry 3.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.55 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.20. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.44 compared to an industry of 1.48 and ENLCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.41 compared to an industry of 8.35.

ENLC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.37 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.05.

About EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC):

Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas.