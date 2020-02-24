Nokia Corporation (NOK), a Technology Communication Equipment corporation, saw its stock exchange 4.0400 shares, a spike compared to its 10-day trading volume of 23.75M.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) stock is trading at $4.0400, down -0.12 cents or -2.88% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Gross Profit is $8.49B..

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Nokia Corporation (NOK) is 23.75M compared to 27.39M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Currently, Nokia Corporation (NOK) has a 50-day moving average of $4.1033 and a 200-day moving average of $4.2910. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Nokia Corporation (NOK).

Approximately 0.54% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Nokia Corporation (NOK) stock is 0.23, indicating its 1.44% to 2.39% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, NOK’s short term support levels are around $4.84, $4.84 and $4.84 on the downside. NOKs short term resistance levels are $4.84, $4.84 and $4.84 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NOK has short term rating of Neutral (0.11), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.18).

NOK is trading 20.92% off its 52 week low at $3.33 and -37.28% off its 52 week high of $6.42. Performance wise, NOK stock has recently shown investors -4.15% decrease in a week, 1.71% a spike in a month and 21.28% a spike in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Nokia Corporation (NOK) has shown a return of 12.13% since the first of the year.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Key Figures:

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $22.336B. NOK insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares.

On Oct-25-19 JP Morgan Downgrade NOK as Overweight → Neutral, On Oct-29-19 Credit Suisse Downgrade NOK as Outperform → Neutral and on Jan-06-20 Raymond James Upgrade NOK as Outperform → Strong Buy.

There are currently 5.39B shares in the float and 5.59B shares outstanding. There are 0.54% shares short in NOKs float.

The industry rank for Nokia Corporation (NOK) is 153 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 40% .

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Fundamental Figures:

NOK last 2 years revenues have decreased from $23,315,000 to $23,280,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Nokia Corporation (NOK) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.02 and a profit of 26.01% next year.

The growth rate on NOK this year is 8.00 compared to an industry 29.00. NOKs next year’s growth rate is 33.33 compared to an industry 26.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.76 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.01. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.35 compared to an industry of 2.06 and NOKs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.29 compared to an industry of 15.80.

NOK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.27 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.01.

About Nokia Corporation (NOK):

The company was an amalgamation of three companies, Nokia AB, Finnish Rubber Works Ltd, and Finnish Cable Works Ltd. In early 1990s, management took a decision to make telecommunications its core business and Nokia divested all of its non-telecommunication ventures accordingly.Nokia announced organizational changes to accelerate its strategy execution. The Finnish telecom equipment provider revised its financial reporting structure to better reflect its strategy, organizational structure and the way it evaluates operational performance, started first-quarter 2019.As of Jan 1, 2019, Nokia has three reportable segments — Networks, Nokia Software and Nokia Technologies. It also discloses segment-level data for Group Common and Other. Within the Networks segment, the company provides net sales for businesses such as Mobile Access, Fixed Access, IP Routing and Optical Networks.Nokia mainly has three reporting segments: Networks, Nokia Software and Nokia Technologies.Networks: Ultra Broadband Networks include the Mobile Networks and the Fixed Networks business groups. It offers high quality and reliable mobile broadband experiences. Global Services comprise the Global Services business group that helps customers navigate through complexity to transform their business. IP Networks and Applications comprise the IP/Optical Networks and Nokia Software business groups, which include massively scalable networks securely connecting everyone and everything to the cloud. Together, these segments recorded 78.6% of net sales in fourth-quarter 2019.Nokia Software: This segment includes cloud core offering from the former Mobile Networks business group and former Global Services reportable segment. The segment generated 12.6% of net sales in 4Q19.Nokia Technologies: This business includes diverse technology features designed to bring the human family closer together. The segment generated 5.4% of net sales in 4Q19.The balance came from the Group Common and Other business activities such as the undersea cables business, Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks and antenna systems.