JD.com, Inc. (JD), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail organization, saw its stock trade 39.01 shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 11.27M.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) stock is quoted at $39.01, down -1.41 cents or -3.49% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Gross Profit is $36.93B..

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of JD.com, Inc. (JD) is 11.27M compared to 11.29M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Currently, JD.com, Inc. (JD) has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of JD.com, Inc. (JD).

Approximately 2.90% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of JD.com, Inc. (JD) stock is 1.42, indicating its 2.75% to 3.04% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Based on technical analysis, JD has short term rating of Neutral (-0.15), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.35) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.54) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.25).

JD is trading 58.91% off its 52 week low at $24.48 and -9.72% off its 52 week high of $43.09. Performance wise, JD stock has recently shown investors -3.78% a drop in a week, -1.34% a drop in a month and 24.60% a pop in the past quarter.

Furthermore, JD.com, Inc. (JD) has shown a return of 14.73% since the first of the year.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Key Figures:

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $56.961B. JD insiders hold roughly 7.63% of the shares.

On Dec-09-19 HSBC Securities Initiated JD as Buy, On Jan-22-20 DZ Bank Initiated JD as Buy at $47 and on Feb-18-20 UBS Upgrade JD as Neutral → Buy.

There are currently 1.20B shares in the float and 1.50B shares outstanding. There are 2.90% shares short in JDs float.

The industry rank for JD.com, Inc. (JD) is 105 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 41% .

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Fundamental Data:

JD last 2 years revenues have increased from $462,019,759 to $541,036,995 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects JD.com, Inc. (JD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.06 and a profit of 33.04% next year.

The growth rate on JD this year is 202.94 compared to an industry 6.60. JDs next year’s growth rate is 38.83 compared to an industry 18.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 7.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.36. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.42 compared to an industry of 5.35 and JDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 62.43 compared to an industry of 18.08.

JD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.03 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.07.

About JD.com, Inc. (JD):

JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China.