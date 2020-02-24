Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage corporation, saw its stock exchange 10.14 shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 10.77M.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) stock is quoted at $10.14, down -0.2 cents or -1.98% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is $-453.03M. Gross Profit is $-389.27M..

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is 10.77M compared to 10.08M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY).

Approximately 1.73% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) stock is 0.48, indicating its 1.21% to 1.23% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, NLY’s short term support levels are around $9.86, $9.86 and $9.86 on the downside. NLYs short term resistance level is $9.86 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NLY has short term rating of Bullish (0.41), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.18) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.25) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28).

NLY is trading 25.28% off its 52 week low at $8.07 and -3.71% off its 52 week high of $10.50. Performance wise, NLY stock has recently shown investors 0.10% a spike in a week, 6.71% a spike in a month and 12.64% a spike in the past quarter.

More importantly, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) has shown a return of 9.77% since the start of the year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Key Research:

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $14.496B. NLY insiders hold roughly 0.33% of the shares.

On Oct-03-19 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated NLY as Outperform, On Nov-25-19 BofA/Merrill Resumed NLY as Neutral at $9.25 and on Dec-19-19 Wells Fargo Initiated NLY as Equal Weight at $9.

There are currently 1.43B shares in the float and 1.45B shares outstanding. There are 1.73% shares short in NLYs float.

The industry rank for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is 166 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 35% .

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Fundamental Research:

NLY last 2 years revenues have increased from $-1,855,723 to $-5,318,846 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.27 and a profit of 1.94% next year.

The growth rate on NLY this year is 6.00 compared to an industry 4.40. NLYs next year’s growth rate is 2.83 compared to an industry 2.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 9.65 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.27. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.07 compared to an industry of 1.04 and NLYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.24 compared to an industry of 8.25.

NLY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.06 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.25.

About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY):

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily owns, manages and finances a portfolio of real estate related investment securities. Its investment portfolio includes agency MBS, agency pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), interest-only securities and credit risk transfer (CRT). The company’s investment may also comprise agency debentures, to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs), other securities, commercial real estate assets and corporate debt.Specifically, Annaly has four investment groups — Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Real Estate and Middle Market Lending.The Annaly Agency Group makes investments in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) backed by residential mortgages that are guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae. The Residential Credit Group invests in non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized product and residential mortgage loan markets, while the Commercial Real Estate Group is engaged in origination and investment in commercial mortgage loans, securities, as well as other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. Finally, the Annaly Middle Market Lending Group offers financing to private equity backed middle market businesses across the capital structure.On Sep 7, 2018, Annaly announced that it has completed the buyout of MTGE Investment Corp., in a $906.2-million cash-and-stock deal. This buyout is a strategic fit, as it will provide further scale and diversification options to the company’s investment platform.