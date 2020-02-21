Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information organization, saw its stock trade 64.17 shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.38M.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) stock is quoted at $64.17, up 9.33 cents or +17.01% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) is $2.74B. Gross Profit is $1.31B and the EBITDA is $-159.37M.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) is 1.38M compared to 555.37k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG).

Approximately 1.72% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) stock is 0.82, indicating its 4.47% to 2.90% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, ZG’s short term support levels are around $45.39, $45.39 and $45.39 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, ZG has short term rating of Bullish (0.33), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.52) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.25) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.37).

ZG is trading 128.23% off its 52 week low at $28.12 and -4.17% off its 52 week high of $66.96. Performance wise, ZG stock has recently shown investors 26.77% a spike in a week, 34.05% a spike in a month and 61.47% a spike in the past quarter.

More importantly, Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) has shown a return of 40.29% since the 1st of this year.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Key Research:

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.251B. ZG insiders hold roughly 3.60% of the shares.

On Jan-16-20 Craig Hallum Resumed ZG as Buy at $65. On Feb-20-20 Guggenheim Downgrade ZG as Buy → Neutral and on Feb-21-20 Guggenheim Downgrade ZG as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 180.71M shares in the float and 207.47M shares outstanding. There are 1.72% shares short in ZGs float.

The industry rank for Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) is 102 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Fundamental Data:

ZG last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,333,554 to $2,164,225 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.35 and a loss of -66.70% next year.

The growth rate on ZG this year is 111.11 compared to an industry 2.70. ZGs next year’s growth rate is 2.63 compared to an industry 23.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 16.68 and cash per share (mrq) is 11.20. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.88 compared to an industry of 2.96 and ZGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 120.87 compared to an industry of 20.79.

ZG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.14 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.33.

About Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG):

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Zillow Group was incorporated as a Washington corporation in July 2014, in connection with the Trulia acquisition. Post Trulia acquisition in February 2015, each of Zillow and Trulia became wholly owned subsidiaries of Zillow Group.Zillow Group provides real estate and home-related brands on the Web and mobile. The company focuses on home lifecycle which include renting, buying, selling, financing and home improvement. Its portfolio of consumer brands consists of Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy and HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com and OutEast.co.Moreover, Zillow Group offer a complete suite of marketing software and technology solutions to aid real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals make best use of business opportunities and connect with millions of consumers.Zillow Group generated revenues of $1.33 billion in 2018, up 23.8% from 2017.The company reports results in three segments namely, Internet, Media & Technology or IMT, Homes and Mortgages.IMT segment comprises the Premier Agent, Mortgages, Rentals, dotloop and display revenues. Revenues from new construction marketplaces, marketing, and business products and services catering to real estate professionals will also be reported under IMT.The Homes segment comprises the company’s buying and selling of homes directly. Further, the segment derives revenue from the resale of homes on the open market through Zillow Offers program.The Mortgages segment includes financial results pertaining to advertising sold to mortgage professionals and lenders. The segment also includes revenues from Mortech mortgage software solutions, mortgage originations through Mortgage Lenders of America (MLOA), and sale of mortgages in the secondary market.Notably, in 2018, the company acquired MLOA and rebranded it as Zillow Home Loans. This enabled the company to deploy Zillow Home Loans payment option via Zillow Offers, consequently strengthening service.Premier Agent revenue, derived from Premier Agent program and Premier Broker program, accounted for approximately 67% of total revenues for fiscal 2018. Premier Agent and Premier Broker programs enables real estate agents and brokers to meet there advertising requirements via a suit of marketing and business technology products.