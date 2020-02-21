Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI), a Basic Materials Lumber & Wood Production corporation, saw its stock trade 56.99 shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 451.71k.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) stock is trading at $56.99, up 6.88 cents or +13.73% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) is $4.41B. Gross Profit is $592.89M and the EBITDA is $305.81M.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) is 451.71k compared to 352.78k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI).

Approximately 1.65% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) stock is 1.86, indicating its 7.04% to 3.32% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, UFPI’s short term support levels are around $51.75, $51.75 and $51.75 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, UFPI has short term rating of Bullish (0.26), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.21) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29).

UFPI is trading 96.52% off its 52 week low at $29.00 and -1.08% off its 52 week high of $57.61. Performance wise, UFPI stock has recently shown investors 13.93% a spike in a week, 18.68% a spike in a month and 14.25% a spike in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) has shown a return of 19.48% since the 1st of this year.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Key Research:

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.481B. UFPI insiders hold roughly 2.78% of the shares.

On Aug-03-18 Seaport Global Securities Initiated UFPI as Buy at $47. On Feb-13-20 Wedbush Initiated UFPI as Neutral and on Feb-14-20 Wedbush Initiated UFPI as Neutral.

There are currently 59.68M shares in the float and 63.39M shares outstanding. There are 1.65% shares short in UFPIs float.

The industry rank for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) is 149 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 42% .

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Fundamental Details:

UFPI last 2 years revenues have decreased from $4,489,180 to $4,406,150 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.59 and a profit of 8.97% next year.

The growth rate on UFPI this year is 10.31 compared to an industry 13.00. UFPIs next year’s growth rate is -3.43 compared to an industry 6.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 20.20 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.29. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.78 compared to an industry of 2.52 and UFPIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.19 compared to an industry of 17.13.

UFPI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.21 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.54.

About Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI):

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company with its subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market.The company classifies its top-line results based on its end markets. A brief snapshot of the end market sales has been provided below:UFP Retail (accounting for 36.9% of third-quarter 2019 gross sales) includes Do-It-Yourself retailers, and distributors, pro-dealers and other retail customers.UFP Industrial (28.1%) consists of packaging, crating and other products for manufacturers.UFP Construction (35%) comprises Residential Construction, Commercial Construction and Concrete Forming and Manufactured Housing sales.Residential Construction includes builders of single and multifamily homes.Commercial Construction and Concrete Forming includes non-residential construction and concrete forming.Manufactured Housing includes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles business.