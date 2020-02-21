Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA), a Communication Services Telecom Services business, saw its stock exchange 18.98 common shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 126.37k.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) stock traded at $18.98, up 1.55 cents or +8.86% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) is $3.87B. Gross Profit is $2.98B and the EBITDA is $1.22B.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) is 126.37k compared to 157.09k over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA).

Approximately 0.31% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) stock is indicating its 3.18% to 2.62% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, LILA’s short term support levels are around $20.93, $20.93 and $20.93 on the downside. LILAs short term resistance levels are $20.93, $20.93 and $20.93 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LILA has short term rating of Neutral (0.24), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.17) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.06).

LILA is trading 27.47% off its 52 week low at $14.89 and -13.31% off its 52 week high of $21.90. Performance wise, LILA stock has recently shown investors 9.27% an inflation in a week, 2.10% an inflation in a month and 6.75% an inflation in the past quarter.

More importantly, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) has shown a return of -1.66% since the beginning of the year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Key Evaluation:

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.46B. LILA insiders hold roughly 4.66% of the shares.

On Apr-04-19 Macquarie Upgrade LILA as Neutral → Outperform at $26. On Jul-25-19 The Benchmark Company Initiated LILA as Buy at $26 and on Oct-17-19 Barclays Upgrade LILA as Underweight → Equal Weight at $18 → $20.

There are currently 156.99M shares in the float and 183.11M shares outstanding. There are 0.31% shares short in LILAs float.

The industry rank for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) is 94 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 37% .

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Fundamental Data:

LILA last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,705,700 to $3,867,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.02 and a profit of 122.60% next year.

The growth rate on LILA this year is 51.76 compared to an industry 12.00. LILAs next year’s growth rate is 65.63 compared to an industry 14.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 16.65 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.48.

LILA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.96

About Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA):

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER.