HP Inc. (HPQ), a Technology Computer Hardware organization, saw its stock exchange 22.64 common shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 11.79M.

HP Inc. (HPQ) stock is trading at $22.64, up 0.21 cents or +0.94% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for HP Inc. (HPQ) is $58.76B. Gross Profit is $11.17B and the EBITDA is $5.01B.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of HP Inc. (HPQ) is 11.79M compared to 10.22M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Currently, HP Inc. (HPQ) has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of HP Inc. (HPQ).

Approximately 1.27% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of HP Inc. (HPQ) stock is 1.47, indicating its 1.39% to 1.64% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, HPQ’s short term support levels are around $21.09, $21.09 and $21.09 on the downside. HPQs short term resistance levels are $21.09 and $21.09 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HPQ has short term rating of Neutral (0.24), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.40) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.12) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.25).

HPQ is trading 42.12% off its 52 week low at $15.93 and -6.02% off its 52 week high of $24.09. Performance wise, HPQ stock has recently shown investors 0.71% a pop in a week, 3.10% a pop in a month and 13.14% a pop in the past quarter.

More importantly, HP Inc. (HPQ) has shown a return of 10.17% since the beginning of the year.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Key Research:

HP Inc. (HPQ) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $32.9B. HPQ insiders hold roughly 0.27% of the shares.

On Oct-07-19 Argus Downgrade HPQ as Buy → Hold, On Oct-10-19 Goldman Downgrade HPQ as Neutral → Sell at $18 → $14 and on Nov-11-19 Evercore ISI Upgrade HPQ as In-line → Outperform at $24.

There are currently 1.42B shares in the float and 1.44B shares outstanding. There are 1.27% shares short in HPQs float.

The industry rank for HP Inc. (HPQ) is 106 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 42% .

HP Inc. (HPQ) Key Fundamentals:

HPQ last 2 years revenues have increased from $58,472,000 to $58,756,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects HP Inc. (HPQ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.54 and a profit of 2.35% next year.

The growth rate on HPQ this year is 2.23 compared to an industry 10.60. HPQs next year’s growth rate is 2.62 compared to an industry 28.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is -0.81 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.14. and HPQs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.08 compared to an industry of 14.36.

HPQ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.29 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.54.

About HP Inc. (HPQ):

HP Inc. is the surviving entity following the November 2015 split of Hewlett-Packard Company into publicly traded entities – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and HP Inc.The company is a leading global provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services to individual consumers, SMBs and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors.Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, HP Inc. was founded in 1939. In Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), the company is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. In Asia Pacific, the company’s headquarter is in Singapore.HP reported net revenue of $58.5 billion in fiscal 2018, up 12% from the prior-year period. HP has three reportable segments: Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments.The Personal Systems segment (64% of FY18 Revenues) offers Commercial and Consumer desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), Workstations, thin clients, Commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support and services.The Printing segment (36%) provides Consumer and Commercial printer hardware, Supplies, solutions and services, as well as scanning devices. Corporate Investments includes HP Labs and certain business incubation projects.The Personal Systems Group competes with Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Apple, Toshiba and Samsung Electronics while the Printing segment shares space with the likes of Canon, Lexmark International, Xerox, Seiko Epson, The Ricoh Company and Brother Industries.The company recognized nearly 35% of its fiscal 2018 revenues from the United States while the “Other Countries” contributed to the rest. Other than the United States, no country represented more than 10% of its net revenues.In the past three fiscal years, notebook PCs, printing supplies and the desktop PCs, each accounted for more than 10% of the company’s consolidated net revenue stream.As of Oct 31, 2018, the company’s worldwide patent portfolio included more than 26,000 patents comprising the ones acquired from Samsung.The company had approximately 55,000 employees worldwide as of Oct 31, 2018.