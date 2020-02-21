CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM), a Technology Communication Equipment organization, saw its stock trade 12.59 shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.88M.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) stock traded at $12.59, down -1.9 cents or -13.11% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) is $7.1B. Gross Profit is $1.69B and the EBITDA is $1.06B.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) is 5.88M compared to 3.08M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM).

Approximately 5.69% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) stock is 1.83, indicating its 4.19% to 4.33% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, COMM’s short term support levels are around $18.29, $18.29 and $18.29 on the downside. COMMs short term resistance levels are $18.29, $18.29 and $18.29 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, COMM has short term rating of Neutral (0.03), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.19) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.10).

COMM is trading 32.25% off its 52 week low at $9.52 and -53.37% off its 52 week high of $27.00. Performance wise, COMM stock has recently shown investors -12.87% a drop in a week, -12.69% a drop in a month and -13.17% a drop in the past quarter.

Furthermore, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) has shown a return of -11.28% since the first of the year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) Key Research:

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.445B. COMM insiders hold roughly 1.76% of the shares.

On Oct-29-19 Rosenblatt Downgrade COMM as Buy → Neutral at $16 → $13. On Dec-03-19 Jefferies Downgrade COMM as Buy → Hold and on Jan-08-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade COMM as Neutral → Buy.

There are currently 190.82M shares in the float and 192.37M shares outstanding. There are 5.69% shares short in COMMs float.

The industry rank for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) is 38 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 15% .

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) Fundamental Research:

COMM last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,568,507 to $7,104,107 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.34 and a profit of 4.32% next year.

The growth rate on COMM this year is 1.86 compared to an industry 2.20. COMMs next year’s growth rate is 19.18 compared to an industry 21.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.24 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.17. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.02 compared to an industry of 1.59 and COMMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.15 compared to an industry of 11.22.

COMM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.19 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.32.

About CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM):

Headquartered in Hickory, NC, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. Since its inception in 1976, the company has created a niche market for itself, helping customers scale network capacity, delivering better network response time and performance, and simplifying technology migration. CommScope serves its clients, which include most of the leading global telecom operators, multi-system operators and numerous enterprise customers. The company operates under five segments — Connectivity Solutions, Mobility Solutions, Customer Premise Equipment, Network and Cloud, and Ruckus.Connectivity Solutions: This segment (26.7% of total revenues in third-quarter 2019) is divided into two operating sub-segments, indoor connectivity solutions for commercial buildings and network core, and outdoor connectivity solutions for access and edge networks.Mobility Solutions: This segment (17.1%) provides materials for cellular base station sites and connectivity; indoor, small cell and distributed antenna wireless systems (DAS); and wireless network backhaul planning and optimization products and services. Its macrosite solutions are used at wireless tower sites and rooftops; metro cell solutions are found in urban structures.Customer Premise Equipment: This segment (34.7%) offers broadband and video products. It includes subscriber-based solutions that support broadband and video applications connecting cable, telco and satellite service providers to a customer’s home.Network and Cloud: This segment’s (15.8%) product solutions include cable modem termination system, video infrastructure, distribution and transmission equipment and cloud solutions that enable facility-based service providers to construct a residential and metro distribution network.Ruckus: This segment (5.7%) provides converged wired (LAN) and wireless (WLAN, IoT) networks for enterprises and service providers. Product offerings include indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and LTE access points, access, aggregation and core switches.