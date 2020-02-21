Alkermes plc (ALKS), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 20.43 shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.33M.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) stock is trading at $20.43, up 1.76 cents or +9.43% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Alkermes plc (ALKS) is $1.17B. Gross Profit is $990.56M and the EBITDA is $-81.67M.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alkermes plc (ALKS) is 2.33M compared to 1.61M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Currently, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Alkermes plc (ALKS).

Approximately 3.91% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Alkermes plc (ALKS) stock is 2.00, indicating its 8.74% to 5.14% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, ALKS’s short term support levels are around $21.75, $21.75 and $21.75 on the downside. ALKSs short term resistance levels are $21.75, $21.75 and $21.75 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ALKS has short term rating of Neutral (0.24), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.04) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.26) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.02).

ALKS is trading 22.70% off its 52 week low at $16.65 and -45.88% off its 52 week high of $37.75. Performance wise, ALKS stock has recently shown investors 6.96% a greater amount in a week, 10.28% a greater amount in a month and 1.34% a greater amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has shown a return of 0.15% since the start of the year.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Key Details:

Alkermes plc (ALKS) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.224B. ALKS insiders hold roughly 0.84% of the shares.

On Feb-14-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade ALKS as Buy → Neutral at $31 → $20. On Feb-14-20 JP Morgan Downgrade ALKS as Overweight → Neutral at $21 and on Feb-14-20 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated ALKS as Neutral at $26 → $25.

There are currently 155.95M shares in the float and 156.46M shares outstanding. There are 3.91% shares short in ALKSs float.

The industry rank for Alkermes plc (ALKS) is 78 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 31% .

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Fundamental Figures:

ALKS last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,094,274 to $1,170,947 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Alkermes plc (ALKS) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.05 and a profit of 53.42% next year.

The growth rate on ALKS this year is -47.89 compared to an industry 8.30. ALKSs next year’s growth rate is 94.59 compared to an industry 7.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.88 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.42. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.96 compared to an industry of 3.90 and ALKSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 35.13 compared to an industry of 13.22.

ALKS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.37 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.08.

About Alkermes plc (ALKS):

Dublin, Ireland-based Alkermes plc was formed by the Sep 2011 merger of Waltham, MA-based Alkermes, Inc. and Elan Drug Technologies (EDT), the drug delivery unit of Elan Corporation, plc. Elan was acquired by Perrigo in 2013. The combined entity is a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company that utilizes proprietary technologies to research, develop and commercialize, both with partners and on its own, pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Alkermes holds a diversified product portfolio and a promising pipeline of candidates targeting major central nervous system (CNS) disorders including schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis.Alkermes derives revenues on net sales of its proprietary products – Vivitrol (alcohol and opioid dependence) and Aristada (schizophrenia), and manufacturing and/or royalty revenues on net sales of products commercialized by the company’s partners. These include Risperdal Consta (schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder), Invega Sustenna (schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder)/Xeplion (schizophrenia), Invega Trinza/Trevicta (schizophrenia), Ampyra/Fampyra (to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis) and Bydureon (type II diabetes).In October 2019, the FDA granted approval to Vumerity (diroximel fumarate),being developed in collaboration with Biogen to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis(MS).Further, Alkermes has a robust pipeline. Interesting late-stage candidates in the company’s pipeline include ALKS 5461 (major depressive disorder/MDD), and ALKS 3831 (schizophrenia).The company’s proprietary drugs – Vivitrol and Aristada – generated more than 28% and 16%, respectively, of the total revenues in 2018. Vivitrol posted sales of $335.4 million, up 9.8%. Sales of Aristada increased 28% to 189.1 million in 2019.In 2019, Alkermes reported total revenues of $1.17 billion, up 7% year over year.