Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), a Communication Services Telecom Services corporation, saw its stock trade 58.09 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 16.41M.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stock traded at $58.09, down -0.13 cents or -0.22% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is $131.87B. Gross Profit is $77.14B and the EBITDA is $47.25B.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is 16.41M compared to 12.42M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Approximately 0.90% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stock is 0.43, indicating its 1.24% to 1.50% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, VZs short term resistance levels are $61.79, $61.79 and $61.79 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VZ has short term rating of Neutral (-0.10), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.42) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.28).

VZ is trading 7.06% off its 52 week low at $54.26 and -6.64% off its 52 week high of $62.22. Performance wise, VZ stock has recently shown investors -0.24% a slope in a week, -3.70% a slope in a month and -2.27% a slope in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has shown a return of -5.39% since the first of the year.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Key Figures:

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $240.247B. VZ insiders hold roughly 0.03% of the shares.

On Nov-14-19 HSBC Securities Downgrade VZ as Buy → Hold at $65. On Jan-22-20 Deutsche Bank Initiated VZ as Hold at $63 and on Feb-03-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade VZ as Outperform → Neutral at $65.

There are currently 4.13B shares in the float and 4.15B shares outstanding. There are 0.90% shares short in VZs float.

The industry rank for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is 94 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 37% .

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Fundamental Research:

VZ last 2 years revenues have increased from $130,863,000 to $131,868,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.23 and a profit of 3.97% next year.

The growth rate on VZ this year is 2.91 compared to an industry 12.00. VZs next year’s growth rate is 4.04 compared to an industry 14.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 14.24 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.73. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.82 compared to an industry of 1.39 and VZs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.56 compared to an industry of 6.77.

VZ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.95 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.23.

About Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ):

Based in New York, Verizon Communications Inc. was formed through the merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE Corp. The company offers communication services in the form of local phone service, long distance, wireless and data services. In Jan 2006, Verizon completed its merger with MCI Corporation, a leader in long distance and data networking. With the acquisition of Alltel Wireless Corp. in early 2009, Verizon has surpassed AT&T Inc. as the largest wireless carrier in the North America, serving millions of customers nationwide.Effective second-quarter 2019, the company has reorganized its operating segments under its new operating structure dubbed Verizon 2.0. Under this operating structure, the new segments of the company are Consumer, Business and Media Group.Consumer (69.6% of total revenues in fourth-quarter 2019): This segment includes the retail wireline and wireless businesses.Business (23.2%): This segment includes the wireless and wireline operations of Wholesale, Public Sector and Other, Small and Medium Business, and Global Enterprise. Media Group (7.2%): This segment includes assets gained through the Yahoo acquisition, media verticals and the ad platform.