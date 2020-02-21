Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), a Consumer Cyclical Restaurants corporation, saw its stock trade 373.16 shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.43M.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) stock is changing hands at $373.16, up 76.06 cents or +25.60% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) is $3.55B. Gross Profit is $944.15M and the EBITDA is $645.67M.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) is 1.43M compared to 790.24k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) has a 50-day moving average of $287.86 and a 200-day moving average of $267.90. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ).

Approximately 9.39% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) stock is 0.52, indicating its 3.40% to 2.43% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, DPZ’s short term support levels are around $300.23, $300.23 and $300.23 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, DPZ has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.12) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22).

DPZ is trading 68.93% off its 52 week low at $220.90 and -2.28% off its 52 week high of $381.86. Performance wise, DPZ stock has recently shown investors 32.78% a greater amount in a week, 30.88% a greater amount in a month and 31.11% a greater amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) has shown a return of 27.02% since the first of the year.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Key Statistics:

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $15.262B. DPZ insiders hold roughly 0.63% of the shares.

On Jan-17-20 Maxim Group Reiterated DPZ as Buy at $305 → $315. On Feb-07-20 Goldman Upgrade DPZ as Neutral → Buy at $290 → $320 and on Feb-21-20 Stifel Downgrade DPZ as Buy → Hold at $325 → $365.

There are currently 39.95M shares in the float and 40.12M shares outstanding. There are 9.39% shares short in DPZs float.

The industry rank for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) is 65 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Fundamental Figures:

DPZ last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,432,867 to $3,515,710 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.98 and a profit of 13.82% next year.

The growth rate on DPZ this year is 10.87 compared to an industry 0.90. DPZs next year’s growth rate is 15.08 compared to an industry 12.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is -71.68 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.66. and DPZs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 32.77 compared to an industry of 11.51.

DPZ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 10.61 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.31.

About Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ):

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, and founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally, with over 15,900 locations in more than 85 markets. The company sells and delivers pizzas under the Domino’s Pizza brand.The company operates and reports through the following three business segments: U.S. stores, international franchise and supply chain.U.S. stores (37% of total revenues in 2018): The segment primarily consists of franchised stores but also have company-owned stores, which are used as sites for promotion of new products and improvement of operational efficiencies. As of Dec 30, 2018, the company’s 5,486 U.S. franchise stores were owned and operated by 793 independent U.S. franchisees.International franchise (6% of total revenues in 2018): Domino’s has a network of franchised stores in more than 85 international markets. As of Dec 30, 2018, the company had 10,038 international franchise stores. Revenues at this segment primarily gains from royalty payments generated by retail sales from franchised stores. Notably, most of the company’s international stores operate under master franchise agreements.Supply chain (57% of total revenues in 2018): The segment operates 19 regional dough manufacturing as well as food supply chain centers in the United States. It also has a center each for thin crust manufacturing, vegetable processing, and providing equipment and supplies to our U.S. and certain international stores. In 2018, Domino’s chain service delivered nearly 766,000 full-service deliveries.