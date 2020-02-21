The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream business, saw its stock trade 22.05 shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.56M.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) stock is quoted at $22.05, up 0.5 cents or +2.32% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) is $8.2B. Gross Profit is $4.67B and the EBITDA is $4.1B.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) is 8.56M compared to 10.72M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB).

Approximately 2.12% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) stock is 1.55, indicating its 2.06% to 2.09% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, WMBs short term resistance levels are $27.17, $27.17 and $27.17 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, WMB has short term rating of Bearish (-0.25), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.12) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.54) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.22).

WMB is trading 7.14% off its 52 week low at $20.58 and -25.38% off its 52 week high of $29.55. Performance wise, WMB stock has recently shown investors 2.32% an inflation in a week, -4.17% a drop in a month and -1.12% a drop in the past quarter.

Furthermore, The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) has shown a return of -7.04% since the start of the year.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Key Details:

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $26.726B. WMB insiders hold roughly 0.08% of the shares.

On Jan-06-20 Morgan Stanley Initiated WMB as Equal-Weight at $25. On Jan-08-20 Wolfe Research Downgrade WMB as Outperform → Peer Perform and on Jan-14-20 Barclays Downgrade WMB as Overweight → Equal Weight at $26.

There are currently 1.21B shares in the float and 1.22B shares outstanding. There are 2.12% shares short in WMBs float.

The industry rank for The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) is 106 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 42% .

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Fundamental Figures:

WMB last 2 years revenues have decreased from $8,686,000 to $8,298,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.24 and a profit of 11.76% next year.

The growth rate on WMB this year is 2.02 compared to an industry 3.10. WMBs next year’s growth rate is 11.88 compared to an industry 5.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 11.21 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.20. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.64 compared to an industry of 1.41 and WMBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.00 compared to an industry of 9.98.

WMB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.01 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.24.

About The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB):

Founded in 1908, Oklahoma-based The Williams Companies, Inc. is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company’s core operations include finding, producing, gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids. Boasting of a widespread pipeline system of more than 33,000 miles of pipelines, Williams is one of the largest domestic transporters of natural gas by volume. Its facilities – gas wells, pipelines, and midstream services – are concentrated in the Northwest, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Eastern Seaboard.On Aug 10, 2018, Williams Companies completed its $10.5 billion merger deal with its midstream subsidiary Williams Partners, L.P, post which Williams Companies reports results under four segments. These include Atlantic-Gulf, West, Northeast G&P and Others.Atlantic Gulf :This segment includes the company’s crown jewel and the nation’s largest and fastest growing natural gas pipeline system, Transco. The Transco pipeline, along with other significant expansion projects like Atlantic Sunrise, is a significant source of growth for Williams. The segment also includes natural gas gathering and processing and crude-oil handling assets in the Gulf Coast region, including stakes in Gulfstar One and Gulfstream among others. The unit accounted for 32.7% of the total revenues in 2018.West: This segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipeline, Northwest Pipeline, and other gathering and processing operations in Texas, Louisiana and Mid-Continent region. The unit also includes NGL pipelines and NGL fractionation and storage operations. The segment accounted for 52.9% of the company’s total sales in 2018.Northeast G&P: This segment primarily consists of gathering and processing assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions. The company network of assets gather approximately one-third of Marcellus and Utica natural gas production. The segment accounted for 13.9% of the company’s total sales in 2018.Others: This unit includes minor business activities as well as corporate operations and accounted for 0.5% of the total revenues in 2018.