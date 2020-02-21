Cloudflare, Inc. (NET), a Technology Software—Infrastructure business, saw its stock trade 20.30 shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.44M.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) stock is changing hands at $20.30, up 2.29 cents or +12.72% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is $287.02M. Gross Profit is $223.6M and the EBITDA is $-78.59M.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is 4.44M compared to 1.28M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Currently, Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Cloudflare, Inc. (NET).

Approximately 6.81% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) stock is indicating its 7.67% to 4.80% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, NET’s short term support levels are around $22.82, $22.82 and $22.82 on the downside. NETs short term resistance level is $22.82 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NET has short term rating of Bullish (0.47), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.23) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.25) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.32).

NET is trading 40.00% off its 52 week low at $14.50 and -8.06% off its 52 week high of $22.08. Performance wise, NET stock has recently shown investors 13.92% an inflation in a week, 12.78% an inflation in a month and 20.19% an inflation in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) has shown a return of 18.99% since the first of the year.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) Key Details:

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.109B. NET insiders hold roughly 9.51% of the shares.

On Nov-04-19 Piper Jaffray Initiated NET as Overweight at $20. On Jan-10-20 Robert W. Baird Initiated NET as Outperform and on Feb-14-20 Needham Reiterated NET as Buy at $22 → $24.

There are currently 75.17M shares in the float and 306.57M shares outstanding. There are 6.81% shares short in NETs float.

The industry rank for Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is 97 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) Fundamental Figures:

NET last 2 years revenues have increased from $192,674 to $287,022 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.06 and a profit of 20.00% next year.

The growth rate on NET this year is -58.33 compared to an industry 5.30. NETs next year’s growth rate is -35.00 compared to an industry 17.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.47 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.11. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 8.23 compared to an industry of 5.33

NET fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.20 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.

About Cloudflare, Inc. (NET):

Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.