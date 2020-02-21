Smith & Nephew plc (SNN), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock exchange 51.64 shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 638.38k.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) stock is quoted at $51.64, up 3.42 cents or +7.09% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is $4.95B. Gross Profit is $3.61B and the EBITDA is $1.4B.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is 638.38k compared to 562.64k over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN).

Approximately 0.43% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) stock is 0.23, indicating its 1.65% to 1.13% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, SNN’s short term support levels are around $52.57, $52.57 and $52.57 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, SNN has short term rating of Neutral (0.06), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.58) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.41).

SNN is trading 37.01% off its 52 week low at $37.69 and -1.19% off its 52 week high of $52.26. Performance wise, SNN stock has recently shown investors 8.01% a surge in a week, 4.37% a surge in a month and 18.79% a surge in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) has shown a return of 7.43% since the beginning of the year.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Key Research:

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $22.402B. SNN insiders hold roughly 0.03% of the shares.

On Jul-23-19 Berenberg Upgrade SNN as Hold → Buy, On Nov-12-19 Bernstein Initiated SNN as Outperform and on Nov-21-19 Citigroup Initiated SNN as Buy.

There are currently 436.00M shares in the float and 437.68M shares outstanding. There are 0.43% shares short in SNNs float.

The industry rank for Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is 56 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 22% .

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Fundamentals Statistics:

SNN last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,904,000 to $4,949,000 showing an uptrend.

and a profit of 8.11% next year.

The growth rate on SNN this year is 7.43 compared to an industry 2.90. SNNs next year’s growth rate is 9.68 compared to an industry 22.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 11.31 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.31. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.56 compared to an industry of 3.91 and SNNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 17.16 compared to an industry of 20.28.

SNN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.17 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.14.

About Smith & Nephew plc (SNN):

Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world