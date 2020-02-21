Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), a Financial Services Banks—Regional corporation, saw its stock exchange 2.8800 shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 7.51M.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) stock is quoted at $2.8800, up 0.01 cents or +0.35% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $17.36B..

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is 7.51M compared to 6.8M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has a 50-day moving average of $3.0332 and a 200-day moving average of $2.8683. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG).

Approximately 0.03% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) stock is 1.06, indicating its 1.69% to 1.42% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, LYGs short term resistance levels are $2.59, $2.59 and $2.59 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LYG has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.58), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.48) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.26) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.44).

LYG is trading 25.22% off its 52 week low at $2.30 and -19.55% off its 52 week high of $3.58. Performance wise, LYG stock has recently shown investors -3.03% a cutback in a week, -5.26% a cutback in a month and -5.88% a cutback in the past quarter.

More importantly, Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has shown a return of -12.99% since the 1st of this year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Key Research:

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $51.201B. LYG insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares.

On Sep-12-19 Goldman Downgrade LYG as Neutral → Sell, On Oct-22-19 Citigroup Downgrade LYG as Buy → Neutral and on Feb-11-20 Credit Suisse Resumed LYG as Neutral.

There are currently 17.51B shares in the float and 18.10B shares outstanding. There are 0.03% shares short in LYGs float.

The industry rank for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is 186 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 27% .

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Fundamentals Statistics:

LYG last 2 years revenues have decreased from $21,986,000 to $13,218,000 showing a downtrend.

and a loss of -16.22% next year.

The growth rate on LYG this year is 18.18 compared to an industry 1.60. LYGs next year’s growth rate is -5.13 compared to an industry 5.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.23 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.85 compared to an industry of 0.91 and LYGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.70 compared to an industry of 7.79.

LYG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.39

About Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG):

Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers.