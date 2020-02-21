Stamps.com Inc. (STMP), a Technology Software—Application organization, saw its stock exchange 157.99 common shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.41M.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) stock traded at $157.99, up 62.53 cents or +65.50% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is $581.18M. Gross Profit is $460.02M and the EBITDA is $146.23M.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is 1.41M compared to 478.76k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP).

Approximately 18.20% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) stock is 0.95, indicating its 9.03% to 5.20% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, STMP’s short term support levels are around $94.00, $94.00 and $94.00 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, STMP has short term rating of Bullish (0.31), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22).

STMP is trading 385.54% off its 52 week low at $32.54 and -22.50% off its 52 week high of $203.87. Performance wise, STMP stock has recently shown investors 81.04% a higher demand in a week, 78.54% a higher demand in a month and 79.39% a higher demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) has shown a return of 89.16% since the first of the year.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Key Details:

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.703B. STMP insiders hold roughly 22.12% of the shares.

On Sep-04-19 ROTH Capital Upgrade STMP as Sell → Neutral at $32 → $52. On Oct-04-19 B. Riley FBR Reiterated STMP as Neutral at $50 → $62.50 and on Oct-22-19 B. Riley FBR Reiterated STMP as Neutral at $62.50 → $80.

There are currently 16.33M shares in the float and 16.51M shares outstanding. There are 18.20% shares short in STMPs float.

The industry rank for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is 106 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 42% .

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Fundamental Evaluation:

STMP last 2 years revenues have decreased from $586,930 to $581,179 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.03 and a loss of -30.68% next year.

The growth rate on STMP this year is -42.23 compared to an industry 6.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 36.30 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.69. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.05 compared to an industry of 5.35 and STMPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.68 compared to an industry of 18.08.

STMP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.31 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.78.

About Stamps.com Inc. (STMP):

Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage.