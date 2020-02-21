Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic corporation, saw its stock exchange 13.31 common shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 33.26M.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) stock is quoted at $13.31, down -0.14 cents or -1.04% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is $16.89B. Gross Profit is $7.54B and the EBITDA is $4.44B.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 33.26M compared to 17.95M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA).

Approximately 5.25% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) stock is 1.98, indicating its 6.58% to 4.96% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, TEVA’s short term support levels are around $11.89, $11.89 and $11.89 on the downside. TEVAs short term resistance levels are $11.89 and $11.89 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TEVA has short term rating of Bullish (0.35), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.46) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.40).

TEVA is trading 119.28% off its 52 week low at $6.07 and -26.26% off its 52 week high of $18.05. Performance wise, TEVA stock has recently shown investors -1.04% a lower amount in a week, 32.83% an increase in a month and 28.72% an increase in the past quarter.

More importantly, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has shown a return of 35.82% since the beginning of the year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Key Evaluation:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.993B. TEVA insiders hold roughly 0.60% of the shares.

On Aug-07-19 Evercore ISI Downgrade TEVA as Outperform → In-line, On Oct-17-19 Gabelli & Co Upgrade TEVA as Hold → Buy and on Nov-12-19 JP Morgan Upgrade TEVA as Underweight → Neutral at $8.

There are currently 1.09B shares in the float and 1.15B shares outstanding. There are 5.25% shares short in TEVAs float.

The industry rank for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 94 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 37% .

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Fundamental Data:

TEVA last 2 years revenues have decreased from $18,854,000 to $16,887,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.62 and a profit of 3.54% next year.

The growth rate on TEVA this year is 2.08 compared to an industry 6.80. TEVAs next year’s growth rate is 7.76 compared to an industry 8.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 12.63 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.07. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.97 compared to an industry of 3.00 and TEVAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.88 compared to an industry of 5.17.

TEVA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.45 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.58.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):

Headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets both branded and generic drugs, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Israel. Teva’s generic product portfolio includes tablets, capsules, liquids, ointments, creams, liquids, injectables, and inhalants.The company’s branded products include Copaxone (multiple sclerosis – MS), Austedo (chorea associated with Huntington’s disease and tardive dyskinesia), respiratory products like ProAir and Qvar and Ajovy (preventive treatment of migraine). Moreover, the company has several candidates in its pipeline, which are in different stages of development mainly in the fields of pain, CNS and neurology.Teva operates through three segments, North America, Europe and International Markets, each of which includes generics, specialty and over-the-counter (“OTC”) products. In 2018, North America accounted for more than 49% of Teva’s sales while Europe and International Markets accounted for 27.5% and 18% of the total sales. In 2018, Teva’s sales from generic medicines in all business segments accounted for 51.3% of total revenues while its key branded drug Copaxone represented approximately 12.5% of total 2018 revenues.In early August 2016, Teva acquired Allergan’s generics business – Actavis Generics – for $33.43 billion in cash and about 100 million Teva shares. The company also acquired Allergan’s Anda Inc., the 4th largest distributor of generic pharmaceuticals in the U.S., for $500 million in October 2016. In May 2015, Teva acquired Auspex Pharmaceuticals, which strengthened its core CNS franchise. The Dec 2008 Barr acquisition boosted Teva’s product portfolio significantly. The acquisition enhanced Teva’s leadership position in the U.S. and allowed it to expand its presence in Europe. In Oct 2011, Teva acquired Cephalon for $6.8 billion. Teva has strengthened its position in Europe through its acquisition of Germany’s second largest generics producer, ratiopharm.In July 2018, Teva terminated its partnership with P&G – PGT Healthcare- which marketed OTC medicines.Teva’s 2018 total revenues declined 15.8% to $18.85 billion.