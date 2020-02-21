Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), a Technology Semiconductors corporation, saw its stock exchange 57.27 common shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 61.07M.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) stock is changing hands at $57.27, down -1.63 cents or -2.77% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is $6.73B. Gross Profit is $2.87B and the EBITDA is $853M.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is 61.07M compared to 52.82M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).

Approximately 6.63% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) stock is 3.09, indicating its 3.78% to 3.69% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, AMD’s short term support levels are around $48.59, $48.59 and $48.59 on the downside. AMDs short term resistance level is $48.59 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AMD has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.46) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.38).

AMD is trading 172.26% off its 52 week low at $21.03 and -3.37% off its 52 week high of $59.27. Performance wise, AMD stock has recently shown investors 6.27% an increase in a week, 12.18% an increase in a month and 43.61% an increase in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has shown a return of 24.88% since the 1st of this year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Key Research:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $66.986B. AMD insiders hold roughly 0.69% of the shares.

On Jan-29-20 Summit Insights Upgrade AMD as Hold → Buy, On Feb-11-20 RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated AMD as Outperform at $53 → $63 and on Feb-20-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade AMD as Overweight → Equal Weight at $64.

There are currently 1.15B shares in the float and 1.15B shares outstanding. There are 6.63% shares short in AMDs float.

The industry rank for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is 23 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 9% .

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Fundamentals Statistics:

AMD last 2 years revenues have decreased from $6,731,000 to $6,023,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.19 and a profit of 37.60% next year.

The growth rate on AMD this year is 76.56 compared to an industry 16.20. AMDs next year’s growth rate is 42.48 compared to an industry 13.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.48 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.30. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 22.56 compared to an industry of 2.46 and AMDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 75.30 compared to an industry of 12.28.

AMD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD):

Santa Clara, CA-based Advanced Micro Devices Inc. provides microprocessors (x86-based), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics. The company also offers server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.The company’s desktop-based processor offerings include third and second generation AMD Ryzen and high-end AMD Ryzen Threadripper WX processors, among others, which find application among gamers and hardware enthusiasts.AMD Athlon and AMD PRO processors cater to commercial and consumer desktop PC market. Mobile AMD Ryzen APUs comprising AMD Ryzen PRO APUs is enabling customers to introduce high-end commercial and consumer PCs and Notebooks.AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 and AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 families of processors pertaining to the high-performance embedded markets, offer high graphics and computing performance.AMD’s processors are primarily powered by the company’s proprietary “Zen” CPU and “Vega” GPU architectures.AMD reported revenues of $6.731 billion in 2019, up 4% over 2018 tally. The company reports operations under two segments – Computing & Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded & Semi-Custom.Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete GPUs and professional graphics. This segment generated revenues of $4.709 billion in 2019, an improvement of 14.2% year over year driven by robust adoption of 7 nm based EPYC and Ryzen processors developed on Zen 2 architecture.Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, dense servers, semi-custom SoC products, engineering services and royalties. This segment generated $2.02 billion in 2019, down 14% year over year.The company derived 26% of revenues from the United States in 2019. Meanwhile, international sales came in at 74% in 2019, driven by higher Computing and Graphics segment sales from China.Intel Corporation is the company’s most significant competitor in the microprocessor market. Intel, along with NVIDIA Corporation provides most of the competition in the graphics market.