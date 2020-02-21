The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), a Financial Services Capital Markets corporation, saw its stock exchange 48.58 shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.99M.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) stock is trading at $48.58, up 1.14 cents or +2.40% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is $10.72B. Gross Profit is $10.47B..

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is 7.99M compared to 10.48M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW).

Approximately 5.33% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) stock is 1.28, indicating its 2.33% to 2.34% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, SCHW’s short term support levels are around $54.65, $54.65 and $54.65 on the downside. SCHWs short term resistance levels are $54.65, $54.65 and $54.65 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SCHW has short term rating of Neutral (0.13), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.25) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22).

SCHW is trading 40.49% off its 52 week low at $34.58 and -5.93% off its 52 week high of $51.65. Performance wise, SCHW stock has recently shown investors 1.65% an increase in a week, 0.27% an increase in a month and 9.96% an increase in the past quarter.

Furthermore, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has shown a return of 2.14% since the first of the year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Key Statistics:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $62.405B. SCHW insiders hold roughly 10.57% of the shares.

On Dec-02-19 UBS Upgrade SCHW as Sell → Neutral, On Dec-12-19 Compass Point Upgrade SCHW as Neutral → Buy at $60 and on Dec-13-19 Keefe Bruyette Upgrade SCHW as Mkt Perform → Outperform.

There are currently 1.15B shares in the float and 1.28B shares outstanding. There are 5.33% shares short in SCHWs float.

The industry rank for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is 91 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 36% .

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Key Fundamentals:

SCHW last 2 years revenues have increased from $10,132,000 to $10,721,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.62 and a profit of 7.62% next year.

The growth rate on SCHW this year is -3.68 compared to an industry 12.00. SCHWs next year’s growth rate is 4.58 compared to an industry 6.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 14.28 and cash per share (mrq) is 15.77. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.42 compared to an industry of 1.82 and SCHWs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 15.12 compared to an industry of 9.48.

SCHW fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.62 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.64.

About The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW):

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, The Charles Schwab Corporation is a savings and loan holding company, providing wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody and financial advisory services.The company’s main subsidiaries include Charles Schwab & Co. (securities broker-dealer), Charles Schwab Investment Management (an investment advisor for Schwab’s proprietary mutual funds and Schwab’s exchange-traded funds) and Charles Schwab Bank (a federal savings bank).Schwab provides financial services to individuals and institutions through two reportable segments – Investor Services and Advisor Services.The Investor Services segment includes Schwab’s retail brokerage and banking operations as well as retirement plan and corporate brokerage services. Through this segment, the company offers research, analytic tools, online portfolio planning tools, performance reports, market analysis and educational material to its clients. The Advisor Services segment offers custodial, trading and support services to independent investment advisors. It also provides retirement business services to independent retirement plan advisors and record-keepers.As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had 12.3 million active brokerage accounts, 1.4 million banking accounts and 1.7 million corporate retirement plan participants.