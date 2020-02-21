NIO Limited (NIO), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Manufacturers organization, saw its stock trade 4.2600 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 60.7M.

NIO Limited (NIO) stock is quoted at $4.2600, up 0.18 cents or +4.41% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $-255.88M..

NIO Limited (NIO) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of NIO Limited (NIO) is 60.7M compared to 74.55M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, NIO Limited (NIO) has a 50-day moving average of $4.0647 and a 200-day moving average of $2.7670. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of NIO Limited (NIO).

Approximately 30.69% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The NIO Limited (NIO) stock is indicating its 6.86% to 9.56% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, NIO’s short term support levels are around $2.98, $2.98 and $2.98 on the downside. NIOs short term resistance levels are $2.98 and $2.98 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NIO has short term rating of Neutral (0.18), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.55) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.61) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.45).

NIO is trading 257.98% off its 52 week low at $1.19 and -59.96% off its 52 week high of $10.64. Performance wise, NIO stock has recently shown investors 4.67% a greater amount in a week, -17.60% a reduction in a month and 136.67% a greater amount in the past quarter.

On the flip side, NIO Limited (NIO) has shown a return of 5.97% since the first of the year.

NIO Limited (NIO) Key Evaluation:

NIO Limited (NIO) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.554B. NIO insiders hold roughly 52.52% of the shares.

On Oct-04-19 Goldman Downgrade NIO as Buy → Neutral, On Dec-03-19 Piper Jaffray Initiated NIO as Neutral and on Dec-31-19 BofA/Merrill Upgrade NIO as Underperform → Neutral at $2.10 → $3.80.

There are currently 729.17M shares in the float and 1.13B shares outstanding. There are 30.69% shares short in NIOs float.

The industry rank for NIO Limited (NIO) is 155 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 39% .

NIO Limited (NIO) Fundamental Details:

NIO last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,951,171 to $6,582,332 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects NIO Limited (NIO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.26 and a profit of 41.80% next year.

The growth rate on NIO this year is 60.77 compared to an industry -7.10. NIOs next year’s growth rate is 26.14 compared to an industry 10.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is -0.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.23.

NIO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.53 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.36.

About NIO Limited (NIO):

NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.