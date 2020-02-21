Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research business, saw its stock trade 71.50 common shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 437.64k.

Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) stock traded at $71.50, up 4.8 cents or +7.20% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) is $4.68B. Gross Profit is $1.03B and the EBITDA is $583.63M.

Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) is 437.64k compared to 408.41k over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH).

Approximately 12.20% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) stock is 1.35, indicating its 2.91% to 2.51% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, SYNH’s short term support levels are around $66.25, $66.25 and $66.25 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, SYNH has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.53) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39).

SYNH is trading 94.72% off its 52 week low at $36.72 and -1.30% off its 52 week high of $72.44. Performance wise, SYNH stock has recently shown investors 10.02% a pop in a week, 12.02% a pop in a month and 40.28% a pop in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) has shown a return of 20.22% since the 1st of this year.

Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) Key Evaluation:

Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.421B. SYNH insiders hold roughly 0.55% of the shares.

On Oct-09-18 UBS Initiated SYNH as Buy, On Oct-19-18 William Blair Upgrade SYNH as Mkt Perform → Outperform and on Jan-07-20 Citigroup Initiated SYNH as Buy at $75.

There are currently 61.25M shares in the float and 104.22M shares outstanding. There are 12.20% shares short in SYNHs float.

The industry rank for Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) is 85 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 33% .

Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) Fundamental Evaluation:

SYNH last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,390,116 to $4,608,333 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.01 and a profit of 13.64% next year.

The growth rate on SYNH this year is 13.31 compared to an industry 10.10. SYNHs next year’s growth rate is 12.30 compared to an industry 19.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 27.68 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.24. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.45 compared to an industry of 2.73 and SYNHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.75 compared to an industry of 13.33.

SYNH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.66 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.78.

About Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH):

Headquartered in Morrisville, NC, Syneos Health, Inc. is a key global biopharmaceutical solutions company offering a broad range of clinical and commercial facilities. The company majorly provides these services to customers in the biopharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Through its Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), it provides integrated and self-contained biopharmaceutical product development solutions varying from Early Phase (Phase I) clinical trials to the complete commercialization of biopharmaceutical products.Although incorporated as INC Research Holdings, in August 2010 the company changed its name to Syneos Health after merging with inVentiv Health in 2017. Syneos Health operates through two reportable segments. Each reportable segment offers a wide range of services. The details are as follows:Clinical Solutions (73.2% of total revenues in 2018; underlying growth rate was 6.02% from 2017): This segment offers a wide range of services supporting the entire clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV. This business also provides services to various therapeutic areas with strength in complex therapeutic areas such as CNS and oncology. The portfolio includes:Full service clinical development comprising services like patient recruitment and retention, site start-up and project management among others.Strategic ResourcingEarly Phase offering providing a variety of services for Phase I to Phase IIA clinical trial conduct, bioanalytical analysis assay development and analysis, targeted translational science offerings, and clinical pharmacology services, including modeling and simulation.Real World Evidence and Late Phase services.Commercial Solutions (26.8%; down 0.3%): This segment offers a wide range of complementary commercialization services, including specialized field teams and medication adherence services, communications solutions like advertising and public relations, and consulting services. Furthermore, it provides behavioral and patient insights that are used by the Clinical Solutions arm.