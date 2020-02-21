Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), a Technology Software—Infrastructure business, saw its stock trade 184.42 common shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 36.17M.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock traded at $184.42, down -2.86 cents or -1.53% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is $134.25B. Gross Profit is $82.93B and the EBITDA is $61.26B.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 36.17M compared to 25.8M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has a 50-day moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.15. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

Approximately 0.76% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock is 1.16, indicating its 1.77% to 2.04% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, MSFT’s short term support levels are around $194.19, $194.19 and $194.19 on the downside. MSFTs short term resistance levels are $194.19, $194.19 and $194.19 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MSFT has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.60), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.48) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.55).

MSFT is trading 73.51% off its 52 week low at $106.29 and -3.29% off its 52 week high of $190.70. Performance wise, MSFT stock has recently shown investors -0.16% a drop in a week, 10.76% an inflation in a month and 22.67% an inflation in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has shown a return of 16.94% since the start of the year.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Key Research:

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $1.403T. MSFT insiders hold roughly 1.42% of the shares.

On Jan-30-20 Stifel Reiterated MSFT as Buy at $175 → $200. On Jan-30-20 Wedbush Reiterated MSFT as Outperform at $195 → $210 and on Jan-30-20 Wells Fargo Reiterated MSFT as Overweight at $185 → $205.

There are currently 7.50B shares in the float and 7.54B shares outstanding. There are 0.76% shares short in MSFTs float.

The industry rank for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 58 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 23% .

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Fundamental Figures:

MSFT last 2 years revenues have increased from $125,843,000 to $134,249,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.33 and a profit of 10.91% next year.

The growth rate on MSFT this year is 18.74 compared to an industry 4.30. MSFTs next year’s growth rate is 12.06 compared to an industry 23.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 14.45 and cash per share (mrq) is 17.81. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 12.74 compared to an industry of 5.52 and MSFTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 29.03 compared to an industry of 27.05.

MSFT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.64 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.33.

About Microsoft Corporation (MSFT):

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft Corporation is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world today. Although software is the most important revenue source, the company’s offerings also include hardware and online services. Additionally, Microsoft offers support services in the form of consultation, training and certification of system integrators and developers.Microsoft’s products include operating systems for computing devices, servers, phones, and other intelligent devices; server applications for distributed computing environments; cross-device productivity applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games; and online advertising. They also design and sell hardware including PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, phones, other intelligent devices, and related accessories. They offer cloud-based solutions that provide customers with software, services, platforms, and content.Microsoft reported revenues of $125.8 billion in fiscal 2019. The company reports operations under three segments: Productivity & Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing.Productivity & Business Processes (32.7% of fiscal 2019 revenues) includes the Office, Dynamics CRM and LinkedIn businesses.Intelligent Cloud (30.9%) includes server, and enterprise products and services.More Personal Computing (36.4%) comprises mainly the Windows, Gaming, Devices and Search businesses.Microsoft faces stiff competition from the like of Google. Moreover, Apple’s Macintosh has a loyal customer base, which is an additional pressure in the high end computing market, while its iPads are tough competition in the tablet segment. The gaming console market is also very competitive, since Sony and Nintendo are equally strong.