Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS), a Financial Services Capital Markets organization, saw its stock trade 34.04 shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 341.01k.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) stock is changing hands at $34.04, up 3.03 cents or +9.77% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) is $1.13B. Gross Profit is $326.53M and the EBITDA is $199.04M.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) is 341.01k compared to 245.5k over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS).

Approximately 29.51% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) stock is indicating its 3.46% to 3.33% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, FOCS’s short term support levels are around $37.33, $37.33 and $37.33 on the downside. FOCSs short term resistance level is $37.33 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, FOCS has short term rating of Bullish (0.35), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.21) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.30).

FOCS is trading 78.69% off its 52 week low at $19.05 and -15.66% off its 52 week high of $40.36. Performance wise, FOCS stock has recently shown investors 14.42% an increase in a week, 17.74% an increase in a month and 29.48% an increase in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) has shown a return of 15.51% since the start of the year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Key Details:

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.364B. FOCS insiders hold roughly 0.03% of the shares.

On Jun-06-19 BofA/Merrill Reiterated FOCS as Neutral at $36 → $31. On Jul-12-19 Keefe Bruyette Upgrade FOCS as Mkt Perform → Outperform at $35.50 and on Dec-10-19 Jefferies Initiated FOCS as Buy.

There are currently 7.43M shares in the float and 69.73M shares outstanding. There are 29.51% shares short in FOCSs float.

The industry rank for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) is 15 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Fundamental Figures:

FOCS last 2 years revenues have decreased from $910,880 to $1,125,625 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.61 and a profit of 24.31% next year.

The growth rate on FOCS this year is 17.23 compared to an industry 7.00. FOCSs next year’s growth rate is 17.92 compared to an industry 7.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 10.59 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.74. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.91 compared to an industry of 1.68 and FOCSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.05 compared to an industry of 10.50.

FOCS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.79 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.63.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS):

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States.