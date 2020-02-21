L Brands, Inc. (LB), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Retail corporation, saw its stock trade 23.42 common shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.67M.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) stock is changing hands at $23.42, down -0.88 cents or -3.62% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for L Brands, Inc. (LB) is $13.06B. Gross Profit is $5.73B and the EBITDA is $1.94B.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of L Brands, Inc. (LB) is 9.67M compared to 9.08M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, L Brands, Inc. (LB) has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of L Brands, Inc. (LB).

Approximately 8.04% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of L Brands, Inc. (LB) stock is 0.73, indicating its 4.92% to 4.10% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, LB’s short term support levels are around $22.48, $22.48 and $22.48 on the downside. LBs short term resistance levels are $22.48, $22.48 and $22.48 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LB has short term rating of Bullish (0.34), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.34) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.37).

LB is trading 48.23% off its 52 week low at $15.80 and -19.30% off its 52 week high of $29.02. Performance wise, LB stock has recently shown investors -5.26% a reduction in a week, 15.43% a greater amount in a month and 31.06% a greater amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, L Brands, Inc. (LB) has shown a return of 29.25% since the 1st of this year.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) Key Research:

L Brands, Inc. (LB) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.475B. LB insiders hold roughly 17.58% of the shares.

On Feb-11-20 Credit Suisse Upgrade LB as Underperform → Neutral at $24. On Feb-20-20 Odeon Downgrade LB as Buy → Hold and on Feb-21-20 Evercore ISI Upgrade LB as In-line → Outperform at $30.

There are currently 227.86M shares in the float and 275.79M shares outstanding. There are 8.04% shares short in LBs float.

The industry rank for L Brands, Inc. (LB) is 69 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 27% .

L Brands, Inc. (LB) Fundamental Evaluation:

LB last 2 years revenues have decreased from $13,237,000 to $13,059,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects L Brands, Inc. (LB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.83 and a loss of -1.73% next year.

The growth rate on LB this year is -21.28 compared to an industry 1.00. LBs next year’s growth rate is -3.60 compared to an industry 13.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is -4.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.23. and LBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.83 compared to an industry of 5.88.

LB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.22 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.81.

About L Brands, Inc. (LB):

Founded in 1963 and based in Columbus, OH, L Brands, Inc. (LB), is a specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products and accessories. The company sells its merchandise through specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, which are primarily mall-based, and through its websites, catalogue and other channels. The company conducts its business primarily through three reportable segments –The Victoria’s Secret segment (56% of FY18 Net Sales) sells merchandise under brand names Victoria’s Secret and PINK.The Bath & Body Works segment (35% of Net Sales) sells merchandise under brand names such as Bath & Body Works, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn Candle Company and other brands.The Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International segment (4% of Net Sales) includes company-owned and partner-operated outlets located outside of the U.S. and Canada. These businesses include Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores, Victoria’s Secret International stores, and Bath & Body Works International stores. These stores are operated by partners under franchise, license and wholesale arrangements.Other segment is 5% of Net Sales.As of Jan 4, 2020, company-owned stores were 2,943 including 1,112 Victoria’s Secret stores, 1,742 Bath & Body Works, 21 Victoria’s Secret U.K./Ireland, 5 PINK U.K., 41 Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Accessories and 22 Victoria’s Secret China.Total non company-owned stores were more than 700.