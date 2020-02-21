E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC), a Financial Services Capital Markets business, saw its stock exchange 54.73 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 7.89M.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) stock is trading at $54.73, up 9.8 cents or +21.81% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) is $2.94B. Gross Profit is $2.71B..

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) is 7.89M compared to 4.05M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing, E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC).

Approximately 1.99% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) stock is 1.17, indicating its 2.74% to 2.53% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, ETFC’s short term support levels are around $51.27, $51.27 and $51.27 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, ETFC has short term rating of Bullish (0.32), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28).

ETFC is trading 57.81% off its 52 week low at $34.68 and 4.55% off its 52 week high of $52.35. Performance wise, ETFC stock has recently shown investors 23.52% an inflation in a week, 17.65% an inflation in a month and 21.25% an inflation in the past quarter.

On the flip side, E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) has shown a return of 20.63% since the beginning of the year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Key Statistics:

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.136B. ETFC insiders hold roughly 0.85% of the shares.

On Oct-02-19 Barclays Downgrade ETFC as Overweight → Underweight at $56 → $31. On Oct-03-19 Wells Fargo Downgrade ETFC as Outperform → Market Perform and on Oct-07-19 UBS Upgrade ETFC as Neutral → Buy at $45 → $41.

There are currently 220.30M shares in the float and 224.69M shares outstanding. There are 1.99% shares short in ETFCs float.

The industry rank for E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) is 91 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 36% .

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Key Fundamentals:

ETFC last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,873,000 to $2,886,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.84 and a profit of 7.38% next year.

The growth rate on ETFC this year is -8.68 compared to an industry 12.00. ETFCs next year’s growth rate is 7.34 compared to an industry 6.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 24.93 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.27. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.29 compared to an industry of 1.82 and ETFCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.95 compared to an industry of 9.48.

ETFC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.68 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.83.

About E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC):

Founded in 1982 in California and headquartered in New York, E*TRADE Financial Corporation provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors, under the brand name of “E*TRADE Financial” worldwide. The company was reincorporated in Delaware in July 1996. Along with its subsidiaries, E*TRADE offers various brokerage products and services including automated order placement and execution of the U.S., as well as international equities, currencies, futures, options, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and bonds. The banking products and services include checking, savings and clearing facilities, along with money market and certificates of deposit products. E*TRADE operates worldwide, primarily in the U.S., Europe and Asia. The company provides these services to customers online through its network of customer service representatives, investment professionals, and investment advisors – over the phone and in person in all of its 30 E*TRADE branches.Previously, the company operated through two reporting segments – Trading and Investing and Balance Sheet Management. However, the company made several reporting changes in the first quarter of 2016 including consolidation of its reporting segments. Given that most of the company’s legacy costs are behind it and balance sheet strength now depends on maximizing the value of customer deposits, management viewed that it was the right time to terminate the balance sheet management segment as well as the corporate category.In January 2015, the company obtained regulatory approval for moving its two U.S. broker-dealers – E*TRADE Clearing LLC and E*TRADE Securities LLC – from under E*TRADE Bank. E*TRADE Securities and E*TRADE Clearing were moved from under E*TRADE Bank in February 2015 and July 2015, respectively. The reorganized structure will aid in simplification of distribution of capital generated by those entities to the parent.In April 2018, E*TRADE completed the Trust Company of America (TCA) acquisition deal, diversifying business and securing access to high growth Advisor service delivery model. Previously, in an effort to fortify its derivatives platform, the company completed the acquisition of online options broker — OptionsHouse — in September 2016.