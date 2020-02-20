ConocoPhillips Company (COP), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock trade 59.26 common shares, a spike compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.45M.

ConocoPhillips Company (COP) stock is quoted at $59.26, up 0.96 cents or +1.65% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for ConocoPhillips Company (COP) is $33.35B. Gross Profit is $16.18B and the EBITDA is $13.97B.

ConocoPhillips Company (COP) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of ConocoPhillips Company (COP) is 5.45M compared to 6.24M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, ConocoPhillips Company (COP) has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of ConocoPhillips Company (COP).

Approximately 0.78% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of ConocoPhillips Company (COP) stock is 1.08, indicating its 1.67% to 2.08% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Based on technical analysis, COP has short term rating of Neutral (-0.05), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.17) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.12).

COP is trading 18.21% off its 52 week low at $50.13 and -16.55% off its 52 week high of $71.01. Performance wise, COP stock has recently shown investors 0.94% a spike in a week, -8.93% a lower amount in a month and 1.73% a spike in the past quarter.

On the flip side, ConocoPhillips Company (COP) has shown a return of -8.87% since the start of the year.

ConocoPhillips Company (COP) Key Statistics:

ConocoPhillips Company (COP) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $64.289B. COP insiders hold roughly 0.11% of the shares.

On Jan-15-20 Robert W. Baird Initiated COP as Outperform at $72. On Jan-23-20 Scotiabank Downgrade COP as Sector Outperform → Sector Perform at $74 and on Feb-11-20 CapitalOne Initiated COP as Overweight at $70.

There are currently 1.07B shares in the float and 1.09B shares outstanding. There are 0.78% shares short in COPs float.

The industry rank for ConocoPhillips Company (COP) is 89 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 35% .

ConocoPhillips Company (COP) Key Fundamentals:

COP last 2 years revenues have increased from $32,567,000 to $34,525,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects ConocoPhillips Company (COP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.80 and a profit of 10.94% next year.

The growth rate on COP this year is -7.52 compared to an industry -23.40. COPs next year’s growth rate is -8.73 compared to an industry -3.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 31.70 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.44. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.86 compared to an industry of 0.89 and COPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.22 compared to an industry of 4.85.

COP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.32 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.90.

About ConocoPhillips Company (COP):

Headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Considering proved reserves and production, the company is the largest explorer and producer in the world. The company, founded in 1875, has strong presence across conventional and unconventional plays in 16 countries. ConocoPhillips’ low risk and cost-effective operations spread across North America, Asia, Australia and Europe. The upstream energy player also has foothold in Canada’s oil sand resources and has exposure to developments related to liquefied natural gas (LNG).The company ended 2019 with proved reserves of around 5.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) and reserve replacement ratio of 100%. Through 2019, the upstream energy player produced 1,348 thousand BOE per day, comprising more than 52.3% oil.ConocoPhillips is strongly dedicated to returning cash to shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. In 2019, the company paid dividend of $1.5 billion and repurchased $3.5 billion worth of shares. The company has approval from the board of directors to buy back a total of $25 billion of common stock. On top of that, ConocoPhillips has achieved a strong balance sheet by lowering debt burden, months ahead of plan.In 2020, ConocoPhillips is planning to invest $6.5-$6.7 billion capital to increase its annual production.The company is expected to allocate a significant portion of its 2020 capital budget for U.S. Lower 48 — comprising prolific plays like Eagle Ford, Gulf of Mexico, Bakken, Permian and others. This will likely lead the U.S. Lower 48 to contribute the 2020 production growth in comparison to other resources in Europe, Canada and Alaska. Importantly, the upstream major is planning to pay dividends of $20 billion and make $30 billion of share repurchases over the coming decade.