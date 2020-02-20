Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), a Technology Semiconductors corporation, saw its stock trade 57.64 shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7M.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) stock is trading at $57.64, up 1.46 cents or +2.60% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $492.7B..

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is 7M compared to 7.13M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM).

Approximately 0.31% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) stock is 1.05, indicating its 1.73% to 1.84% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, TSM’s short term support levels are around $67.03, $67.03 and $67.03 on the downside. TSMs short term resistance levels are $67.03 and $67.03 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TSM has short term rating of Neutral (0.13), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28).

TSM is trading 55.03% off its 52 week low at $37.18 and -4.95% off its 52 week high of $60.64. Performance wise, TSM stock has recently shown investors -1.74% a slope in a week, -1.60% a slope in a month and 8.16% a spike in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has shown a return of -0.79% since the 1st of this year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Key Research:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $285.134B. TSM insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares.

On May-07-19 Goldman Initiated TSM as Buy at $50. On Jul-19-19 CLSA Upgrade TSM as Underperform → Buy and on Sep-05-19 Morgan Stanley Upgrade TSM as Equal-Weight → Overweight.

There are currently 4.78B shares in the float and 4.98B shares outstanding. There are 0.31% shares short in TSMs float.

The industry rank for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is 1 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 1% .

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Fundamental Figures:

TSM last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,031,361,800 to $1,069,985,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.69 and a profit of 20.57% next year.

The growth rate on TSM this year is 28.37 compared to an industry 28.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 10.20 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.03.

TSM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.76

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM):

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world.