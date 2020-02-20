Intel Corporation (INTC), a Technology Semiconductors organization, saw its stock trade 67.11 shares, a rise when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 15.31M.

Intel Corporation (INTC) stock traded at $67.11, up 0.97 cents or +1.47% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Intel Corporation (INTC) is $71.96B. Gross Profit is $42.14B and the EBITDA is $32.13B.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Intel Corporation (INTC) is 15.31M compared to 20.87M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, Intel Corporation (INTC) has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Approximately 1.09% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Intel Corporation (INTC) stock is 0.90, indicating its 1.37% to 2.07% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, INTC’s short term support levels are around $66.24, $66.24 and $66.24 on the downside. INTCs short term resistance levels are $66.24 and $66.24 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, INTC has short term rating of Bullish (0.40), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.48) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.49).

INTC is trading 56.58% off its 52 week low at $42.86 and -3.15% off its 52 week high of $69.29. Performance wise, INTC stock has recently shown investors -0.45% a cutback in a week, 12.60% a rise in a month and 15.79% a rise in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Intel Corporation (INTC) has shown a return of 12.13% since the start of the year.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Key Details:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $282.208B. INTC insiders hold roughly 0.04% of the shares.

On Jan-24-20 Loop Capital Downgrade INTC as Hold → Sell at $50 → $59. On Jan-24-20 Cowen Reiterated INTC as Market Perform at $55 → $64 and on Jan-27-20 Northland Capital Downgrade INTC as Outperform → Market Perform at $70.

There are currently 4.27B shares in the float and 4.29B shares outstanding. There are 1.09% shares short in INTCs float.

The industry rank for Intel Corporation (INTC) is 34 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 13% .

Intel Corporation (INTC) Key Fundamentals:

INTC last 2 years revenues have increased from $70,848,000 to $71,965,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Intel Corporation (INTC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.32 and a profit of 0.02% next year.

The growth rate on INTC this year is 2.46 compared to an industry -5.00. INTCs next year’s growth rate is 2.00 compared to an industry 12.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 17.95 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.06. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.71 compared to an industry of 3.64 and INTCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.83 compared to an industry of 12.44.

INTC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.99 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.31.

About Intel Corporation (INTC):

Santa Clara, CA-based Intel Corporation is the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company supplies the computing and communications industries with microprocessors and system building blocks that are integral to computers and other connected devices, servers, and networking and communications products. It also offers associated hardware and software products, security products, and services. Microprocessors are the central processing units within a computing system. The basic functions of the processor include the processing and storage of information and its retrieval at the desired time.Products are sold as a platform (comprising components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, stand-alone SoC and multichip package and may be enhanced by additional hardware, software and services) or as discrete offerings.Intel generated $71.97 billion in revenues in 2019.Intel’s largest segment is the Client Computing Group or CCG (51.6% of 2019 revenues), which brings under one roof its platform products for notebooks, 2-in-1s, ultrabooks, desktops, tablets and phones. Other products include home gateway products, STB components, wireless connectivity products, and wired solutions like Thunderbolt and client Ethernet.The Data Center Group or DCG (32.6% of revenues) deals with servers, workstations and other products for data center and cloud computing environments.Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile memory solutions group (NSG), and Programmable solutions Group (PSG) comprise 6.5%, 6.1% and 2.8% of revenues, respectively.Notably, DCG, IOTG, NSG, PSG, Mobileye and All Other business units form the crux of Intel’s data-centric business model.