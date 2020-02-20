Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), a Energy Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing business, saw its stock trade 57.69 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.38M.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) stock traded at $57.69, up 1.22 cents or +2.16% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is $124.18B. Gross Profit is $13.94B and the EBITDA is $9.62B.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is 6.38M compared to 5.72M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC).

Approximately 2.64% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) stock is 1.71, indicating its 2.65% to 2.92% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, MPC’s short term support levels are around $78.20, $78.20 and $78.20 on the downside. MPCs short term resistance levels are $78.20, $78.20 and $78.20 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MPC has short term rating of Neutral (-0.04), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.02).

MPC is trading 31.23% off its 52 week low at $43.96 and -17.17% off its 52 week high of $69.65. Performance wise, MPC stock has recently shown investors 1.64% a pop in a week, 1.41% a pop in a month and -10.82% a cutback in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has shown a return of -4.25% since the first of the year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Key Statistics:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $37.459B. MPC insiders hold roughly 65.31% of the shares.

On Dec-09-19 JP Morgan Downgrade MPC as Overweight → Neutral, On Jan-27-20 Cowen Reiterated MPC as Market Perform at $77 → $69 and on Feb-13-20 Cowen Reiterated MPC as Market Perform at $69 → $72.

There are currently 634.51M shares in the float and 662.35M shares outstanding. There are 2.64% shares short in MPCs float.

The industry rank for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is 186 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 27% .

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Fundamental Figures:

MPC last 2 years revenues have decreased from $96,504,000 to $124,016,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.60 and a loss of -10.42% next year.

The growth rate on MPC this year is 36.23 compared to an industry 8.90. MPCs next year’s growth rate is -5.50 compared to an industry 4.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 51.43 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.30. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.89 compared to an industry of 1.48 and MPCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.42 compared to an industry of 8.35.

MPC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.73 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.68.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC):

Findlay, OH-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. The company, in its current form, came into existence following the 2011 spin-off of Houston, TX-based Marathon Oil Corporation’s refining/sales business into a separate, independent and publicly-traded entity. In October 2018, Marathon Oil completed the acquisition of its rival Andeavor in a $23.3 billion deal, thereby becoming the nationwide largest refining company by market capitalization. The deal also made the company the largest U.S. refiner and the fifth largest in the world by capacity.Marathon Petroleum operates in three segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Pipeline Transportation.Refining and Marketing: The unit’s operations include 16 refineries, located in the West Coast, Gulf Coast and the Mid-Continent regions of the United States, having a combined crude processing capacity of more than 3 million barrels per day. Additionally, Marathon Petroleum – through its marketing organization – sells transportation fuels, asphalt and specialty products throughout the country to support commercial, industrial and retail operations. This segment contributed 31% of the company’s 2019 earnings.Retail: Marathon Petroleum has a retail footprint in Enon, OH, known as Speedway LLC, which is the second largest chain of company-owned and -operated gasoline and convenience stations in the United States. The retail segment consists of approximately 3,923 stores in the United States. The unit also includes contribution from the acquired retail assets of Andeavor. The ‘Retail’ segment contributed around 21% of the company’s total earnings in 2019.Midstream: This unit mainly reflects Marathon Petroleum’s general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP – publicly-traded master limited partnerships that own and operate gathering and processing assets along with crude transportation and logistics infrastructure. As of Dec 31, Marathon Petroleum owned 63.6% each of MPLX’s and ANDX’s common units. The ‘Midstream’ segment contributed around 48% of the company’s 2019 earnings.