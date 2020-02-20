Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), a Communication Services Telecom Services organization, saw its stock trade 103.93 shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.65M.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) stock is quoted at $103.93, up 7.54 cents or +7.82% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is $540.21M. Gross Profit is $269.52M and the EBITDA is $21.77M.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is 3.65M compared to 2.95M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM).

Approximately 7.81% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) stock is indicating its 4.56% to 4.99% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, ZM’s short term support levels are around $81.00, $81.00 and $81.00 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, ZM has short term rating of Bullish (0.47), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.72) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.53).

ZM is trading 73.39% off its 52 week low at $59.94 and -3.18% off its 52 week high of $107.34. Performance wise, ZM stock has recently shown investors 17.20% a greater amount in a week, 37.55% a greater amount in a month and 48.45% a greater amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) has shown a return of 52.75% since the first of the year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Key Evaluation:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $28.726B. ZM insiders hold roughly 5.23% of the shares.

On Sep-16-19 Robert W. Baird Initiated ZM as Outperform at $100. On Nov-22-19 Guggenheim Initiated ZM as Buy at $90 and on Dec-10-19 Piper Jaffray Initiated ZM as Neutral.

There are currently 105.88M shares in the float and 273.09M shares outstanding. There are 7.81% shares short in ZMs float.

The industry rank for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is 103 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Fundamental Details:

ZM last 2 years revenues have increased from $330,517 to $540,207 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.07 and a profit of 10.04% next year.

ZMs next year’s growth rate is 0.00 compared to an industry 17.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.83 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.97. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 37.16 compared to an industry of 5.33

ZM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.27 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.07.

About Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM):

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is a provider of video and web conferencing services. The Company unifies cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging and a software-defined video conference room solution into one platform. Its solution offers video, audio and screen-sharing experience across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, BlackBerry, Zoom Rooms and H.323/Session Initiation Protocol room systems, such as Polycom and Cisco Tandberg. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is based in San Jose CA.