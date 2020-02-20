Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock trade 42.51 shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.59M.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock is quoted at $42.51, up 0.95 cents or +2.29% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is $18.87B. Gross Profit is $11.26B and the EBITDA is $8.43B.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 8.59M compared to 10.08M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY).

Approximately 2.84% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock is 0.98, indicating its 2.19% to 2.31% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, OXY’s short term support levels are around $51.11, $51.11 and $51.11 on the downside. OXYs short term resistance levels are $51.11, $51.11 and $51.11 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, OXY has short term rating of Neutral (0.03), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.24) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22).

OXY is trading 14.12% off its 52 week low at $37.25 and -38.24% off its 52 week high of $68.83. Performance wise, OXY stock has recently shown investors 3.25% a spike in a week, -7.24% decrease in a month and 9.14% a spike in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has shown a return of 3.15% since the 1st of this year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Key Evaluation:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $37.975B. OXY insiders hold roughly 0.12% of the shares.

On Jan-03-20 Tudor Pickering Upgrade OXY as Sell → Hold at $41. On Jan-08-20 Mizuho Upgrade OXY as Neutral → Buy at $44 → $58 and on Jan-13-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade OXY as Equal-Weight → Overweight at $51 → $59.

There are currently 892.26M shares in the float and 902.77M shares outstanding. There are 2.84% shares short in OXYs float.

The industry rank for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 89 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 35% .

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Fundamental Research:

OXY last 2 years revenues have increased from $17,824,000 to $18,873,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.14 and a loss of -51.81% next year.

The growth rate on OXY this year is -63.27 compared to an industry -23.40. OXYs next year’s growth rate is -36.96 compared to an industry -3.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 31.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.36. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.22 compared to an industry of 0.89 and OXYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.11 compared to an industry of 4.85.

OXY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.84 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.

About Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY):

Founded in 1920, Houston, TX-based Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an integrated oil and gas company, with significant exploration and production exposure. The company is also a producer of a variety of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, polymers and specialty chemicals. The company conducts its operations through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. AAt 2018-end, Occidental’s preliminary worldwide proved reserves totaled 2.75 billion BOE compared with 2.6 billion BOE at the end of 2017. As of Dec 31, 2018, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 57% oil, 18% NGL and 25% gas.Oil and Gas: This segment explores, develops, produces and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), condensate and natural gas. The company has operations in the U.S. (Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota and Texas) as well as international locations such as Colombia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Second-quarter revenues from the segment were $2,718 million.Chemical: This segment works under the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem), having operations in 22 sites in the U.S. It manufactures and markets polyvinyl chloride resins, chlorine and caustic soda. Revenues from the segment were $10,441 million in 2018.Midstream and Marketing: This segment encompasses operations that gather, treat, process, transport, store, trade and market crude oil, natural gas, NGL, condensates and carbon dioxide. It also offers these services to third parties. The segment operates in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas in the U.S., Canada, the UAE and Qatar. Segment revenues in 2018 were $3,656 million.Corporate and Eliminations is a secondary segment consisting of cash and restricted cash, certain corporate receivables and property, plant and equipment. Corporate and Eliminations lowered the segment’s revenues by $930 million.Occidental completed the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter. As a result of the buyout, Occidental added a WES Midstream operating segment, which includes the operations of Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES).