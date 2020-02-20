SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG), a Technology Solar business, saw its stock trade 127.82 shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.55M.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) stock is quoted at $127.82, up 19.44 cents or +17.94% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is $1.43B. Gross Profit is $479.34M and the EBITDA is $216.84M.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is 1.55M compared to 1.18M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG).

Approximately 13.26% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) stock is 0.11, indicating its 5.71% to 5.00% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, SEDG’s short term support levels are around $99.08, $99.08 and $99.08 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, SEDG has short term rating of Neutral (0.23), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.22) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29).

SEDG is trading 252.32% off its 52 week low at $36.28 and 12.92% off its 52 week high of $113.20. Performance wise, SEDG stock has recently shown investors 20.55% a rise in a week, 22.02% a rise in a month and 61.88% a rise in the past quarter.

Furthermore, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) has shown a return of 34.42% since the beginning of the year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Key Research:

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.213B. SEDG insiders hold roughly 4.47% of the shares.

On Dec-02-19 Needham Initiated SEDG as Buy at $102. On Jan-27-20 Northland Capital Downgrade SEDG as Outperform → Market Perform at $102 and on Feb-20-20 Needham Reiterated SEDG as Buy at $102 → $140.

There are currently 46.44M shares in the float and 48.59M shares outstanding. There are 13.26% shares short in SEDGs float.

The industry rank for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is 100 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 39% .

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Fundamentals Statistics:

SEDG last 2 years revenues have decreased from $937,237 to $1,271,107 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.25 and a profit of 17.86% next year.

The growth rate on SEDG this year is 14.86 compared to an industry 28.10. SEDGs next year’s growth rate is 12.75 compared to an industry 13.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 15.19 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.96. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 8.32 compared to an industry of 1.44 and SEDGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 40.98 compared to an industry of 10.52.

SEDG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.10 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.02.

About SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG):

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.