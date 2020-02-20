Morgan Stanley (MS), a Financial Services Capital Markets business, saw its stock exchange 56.31 shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.09M.

Morgan Stanley (MS) stock is quoted at $56.31, up 0.79 cents or +1.42% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $41.42B. Gross Profit is $36.73B..

Morgan Stanley (MS) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Morgan Stanley (MS) is 6.09M compared to 8.89M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Right now, Morgan Stanley (MS) has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Morgan Stanley (MS).

Approximately 1.35% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Morgan Stanley (MS) stock is 1.35, indicating its 1.29% to 1.68% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, MS’s short term support levels are around $61.95, $61.95 and $61.95 on the downside. MSs short term resistance levels are $61.95 and $61.95 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MS has short term rating of Bullish (0.31), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.32) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.35).

MS is trading 45.28% off its 52 week low at $38.76 and -2.19% off its 52 week high of $57.57. Performance wise, MS stock has recently shown investors 0.95% a greater amount in a week, -2.09% a pullback in a month and 14.94% a greater amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Morgan Stanley (MS) has shown a return of 10.15% since the 1st of this year.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Key Evaluation:

Morgan Stanley (MS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $89.758B. MS insiders hold roughly 23.84% of the shares.

On Jan-13-20 JMP Securities Downgrade MS as Mkt Outperform → Mkt Perform, On Jan-17-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade MS as Overweight → Neutral at $56 → $59 and on Jan-21-20 Citigroup Downgrade MS as Buy → Neutral at $68 → $50.

There are currently 1.23B shares in the float and 1.62B shares outstanding. There are 1.35% shares short in MSs float.

The industry rank for Morgan Stanley (MS) is 74 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 29% .

Morgan Stanley (MS) Fundamentals Statistics:

MS last 2 years revenues have increased from $37,714,000 to $38,926,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (MS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.46 and a profit of 10.90% next year.

The growth rate on MS this year is 7.63 compared to an industry 12.00. MSs next year’s growth rate is 10.26 compared to an industry 6.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 46.05 and cash per share (mrq) is 22.03. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.24 compared to an industry of 1.82 and MSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.32 compared to an industry of 9.48.

MS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.36 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.49.

About Morgan Stanley (MS):

Founded in 1935 and incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in 1981, Morgan Stanley is the leading financial services holding company headquartered in New York. With 60,431 employees, the company serves a diversified group of clients and customers, including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals through more than 1,200 offices across 43 countries.The company’s businesses are divided into three segments:The Institutional Securities (IS) segment (49% of net revenues in 2019) includes capital raising; financial advisory services that include advices on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate and project finance; corporate lending; sales, trading, financing and market-making activities in equity and fixed income securities and related products, including foreign exchange and commodities; benchmark indices and risk management analytics; and investment activities. The Wealth Management Group (WM) segment (43%) provides brokerage and investment advisory services covering various investment alternatives; financial and wealth planning services; annuity and other insurance products; credit and other lending products; cash management services; retirement services; and trust and fiduciary services and engages in fixed income principal trading. The Investment Management (IM) segment (8%) provides global asset management products and services in equity, fixed income, alternative investments that include hedge funds and funds of funds, and merchant banking including real estate, private equity and infrastructure, to institutional and retail clients through proprietary and third-party distribution channels. The segment also engages in investment.In 2019, the company acquired Canada-based Solium Capital Inc and renamed it as Shareworks by Morgan Stanley.